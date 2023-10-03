BREAKING: US House removes Kevin McCarthy as speaker in shocking vote

(LifeSiteNews) — California Republican Kevin McCarthy has been ousted as Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. Congress voted 216-210 to vacate the Speakership around 4:45 p.m. EST today.

Firebrand Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz led the charge to replace McCarthy. He rallied seven other GOP lawmakers to vote against him. All 208 Democrats that were present joined with them.

McCarthy had been attacked by Gaetz and a small number of MAGA Republicans in recent weeks for a variety of issues related to spending, monetary aid to Ukraine, and a failure to pursue impeachment charges against President Joe Biden given mounting proof he and his son accepted money from Ukraine and China during his time as Barack Obama’s Vice President.

Gaetz characteristically delivered an impassioned speech on the House floor to explain his vote.

I don’t think voting against @SpeakerMcCarthy is chaos. I think $33 Trillion in debt is chaos. I think not passing single-subject spending bills is chaos. I think being governed by continuing resolutions and omnibus bills is chaos. Chaos is somebody we cannot trust with their… pic.twitter.com/e3Nx2kIdyZ — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) October 3, 2023

“Chaos is Kevin McCarthy,” Gaetz thundered, pointing to alleged lies McCarthy told him during his brief 10-month tenure.

“I think 33 trillion in debt is chaos … [we need] a series of reforms to this body.”

It is not clear who Gaetz has in mind to replace McCarthy, or how long finding his replacement might take. At present, Republicans hold a slim 221-212 majority, with two vacancies. This is the first time a speaker has been removed in this fashion in U.S. history.

Notable members of the chamber that voted against ousting McCarthy include Marjorie Taylor-Greene, Lauren Boebert, and Anna Paulina Luna, all of whom have been strong allies of Gaetz on various issues.

This story is developing …

Share











