BREAKING: US launches military strike on Venezuela, captures Maduro

The United States captured Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro on Saturday after a military strike, the Trump administration announced.

(LifeSiteNews) — The United States military captured Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro early Saturday morning and flew the socialist dictator out of the country.

Maduro is being transported with his wife, Cilia Flores, to New York, where the two will face drugs and weapons charges, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said.

Maduro and Flores “will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts,” Bondi wrote on X.

Maduro’s charges include “narco-terrorism conspiracy,” “cocaine importation conspiracy,” and “conspiracy to possess machine-guns and destructive devices,” according to an indictment filed by the U.S. Department of Justice in a New York federal court.

The South American dictator was previously indicted by the U.S. in 2020 under the first Trump administration.

The new indictment accuses Maduro of working to transport “thousands of tons of cocaine to the United States” and says that he “partnered with some of the most violent and prolific drug traffickers and narco-terrorists in the world” to flood the U.S. with deadly drugs.

This is a developing story…

