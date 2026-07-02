BREAKING: Vatican Cardinal Manuel Fernandez declares six SSPX bishops excommunicated

The decree labels all SSPX priests as schismatics subject to excommunication and declares that confessions heard by them and marriages they witness are invalid.

ROME (LifeSiteNews)— The Vatican’s Dicastery of the Doctrine of Faith headed by scandal-plagued Cardinal Manuel (“Tucho”) Fernandez released a decree of excommunication this morning declaring the six bishops of the Society of St. Pius X automatically excommunicated following the consecration of four new bishops without papal approval.

The decree states that the consecrator Bishop Alfonso de Galarreta and the four newly consecrated bishops (Pascal Schreiber, Michael Goldade, Michel Poinsinet de Sivry, and Marc Hanappier) have incurred latae sententiae excommunication. Bishop Bernard Fellay was also declared excommunicated for serving as co-consecrator.

The document goes further, labeling all SSPX priests as schismatics subject to excommunication and declaring that confessions heard by them and marriages they witness are invalid.

The decree also warns the faithful who formally adhere to the SSPX could face excommunication. It urges Catholics to remain in full communion with the Pope Leo XIV and to abstain from participating in Masses and activities promoted by the Society.

The action follows the SSPX’s consecration of the four new bishops yesterday at its seminary in Écône, Switzerland, despite warnings from the Vatican.

The SSPX has consistently maintained that such consecrations are necessary for the survival of its apostolic work and the state of emergency in the Church and has rejected the validity of penalties imposed on them.

RELATED: SSPX consecrations: A state of emergency DEMANDED extraordinary measures

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