BREAKING: Vatican issues guidelines for SSPX clergy, laity to return to ‘full communion’

The Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF) has issued two sets of guidelines, one for clergy and one for the laity, who wish to 'reconcile' with the Vatican.

(LifeSiteNews) — The Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF) under Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández has issued a document “Procedure for the Reconciliation of Priests of the Society of Saint Pius X,” and another for the lay faithful which includes a Profession of Faith and Formula of Adherence.

The move follows Thursday’s excommunication of the Society after their episcopal consecrations without a papal mandate.

The procedure, effective July 1 and translated in full by Rorate Caeli, requires priests belonging to the Society of St. Pius X (SSPX) who have decided to leave the order to:

find a bishop, a major superior of a clerical pontifical institute or another ordinary who is willing to accept him ad experimentum ,

, write a letter to Pope Leo XIV requesting the remission of the censures incurred by receiving priestly ordination from an excommunicated or canonically irregular bishop, and

attach documentation of his priestly ordination and a Profession of Faith and a Formula of Adherence, as well as a letter signed by the ordinary explaining their willingness to accept the priest.

Laity who frequently assist at SSPX liturgical celebrations and formally share its doctrinal positions, as well as those who are third-order members of the Society, are considered to have also incurred a canonical penalty and will be required to sign the Profession of Faith and Formula of Adherence.

READ: Vatican rules SSPX confessions, marriages invalid after schism declaration

The Profession of Faith states in part:

With firm faith, I also believe everything contained in the word of God, whether written or handed down in Tradition, which the Church proposes as divinely revealed, whether by solemn judgment or by her ordinary and universal Magisterium. I likewise firmly accept and hold each and every teaching definitively proposed by the Church regarding faith and morals. Moreover, with religious submission of will and intellect, I adhere to the teachings which either the Roman Pontiff or the College of Bishops proclaim when exercising their authentic Magisterium, even if they do not intend to proclaim them by a definitive act.

The Formula of Adherence states in part:

I accept the doctrine taught in No. 25 of the Dogmatic Constitution Lumen Gentium of the Second Vatican Council concerning the Magisterium of the Church and the adherence owed to it. With regard to certain doctrines taught by the Second Vatican Council, or subsequent reforms in either the Sacred Liturgy or Canon Law, which may appear to some to be difficult to reconcile with previous declarations of the Magisterium, I undertake to follow a positive approach to their interpretation under the guidance of the Church’s Magisterium, so that none of these teachings may be separated from the remainder of the Church’s sacred doctrinal patrimony. I further declare that I accept the validity of the Sacrifice of the Mass and of the Sacraments celebrated with the intention of doing what the Church does, and according to the rites contained in the typical editions of the Roman Missal and the ritual books promulgated by the Supreme Pontiffs Paul VI and John Paul II. Finally, I promise to adhere to the common discipline of the Church and to her laws, especially those contained in the Code of Canon Law promulgated by Pope John Paul II.

This story is developing…

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