BREAKING: Veteran Canadian pro-lifer Linda Gibbons arrested outside Toronto abortion clinic

On Thursday morning, LifeSiteNews was informed that pro-life hero Linda Gibbons, who has spent years in prison for her boots-on-the-ground activism, was arrested by Toronto Police after witnessing for three hours outside the infamous Morgentaler Clinic abortion center in Toronto. The clinic is one of many started by or named after Canada’s most notorious abortionist, Henry Morgentaler.

This story is developing…

