BREAKING: Veteran pro-lifer Linda Gibbons released from Toronto jail

TORONTO (LifeSiteNews) – Canadian veteran pro-lifer Linda Gibbons, who was arrested and jailed for a second time in two weeks on Thursday for witnessing to the unborn in front of the notorious Morgentaler abortion clinic in Toronto, was released from jail on Friday afternoon.

LifeSiteNews was contacted by Gibbons’ close friend, John Bulsza, who confirmed that she was released from “Toronto’s precinct 53” after having spent the night there.

“She is out,” Bulsza said.

“A court date is scheduled for sometime the latter part of this month.”

Yesterday, Gibbons was arrested just two weeks after she was taken into custody at the same clinic for defending the unborn.

Bulsza told LifeSiteNews that Gibbons had witnessed outside the “Morgentaler abortion” mill on Tuesday and Wednesday but was not arrested by Toronto police.

Last week, Gibbons spent time witnessing outside the same abortion mill without being arrested.

She spent two days in silent witness and prayer, holding up a sign reading, “Why Mom? When I have so much love to give.”

The clinic is one of many started by, or named after, Canada’s most notorious abortionist, Henry Morgentaler.

Gibbons’ first arrest occurred the morning of May 23 by Toronto Police after witnessing for three hours outside the Toronto abortion mill.

She was released from jail on Monday, May 27, after appearing at a bail hearing via video conference.

Just four days after her release, Gibbons returned to the abortion mill to continue her pro-life ministry.

Ontario’s Safe Access to Abortion Services Act was put into effect on February 1, 2018, and was passed the previous year by then-Premier Kathleen Wynne’s Liberal government. The law bans any pro-life activity, including praying, sidewalk counseling, and showing “disapproval” of abortion, within 50 meters of Ontario’s eight abortion facilities.

While the law was implemented by Liberals, the long-reigning Progressive Conservative of Doug Ford has never challenged the law.

Gibbons was last arrested in September 2015 after conducting a similar silent protest in front of the Morgentaler abortion clinic.

After spending 141 days in jail, an Ontario judge in 2016 convicted her of breaking a 1999 civil injunction that bans pro-life activities within 500 feet of Toronto’s Morgentaler abortion facility. This injunction was later superseded by Ontario’s Safe Access to Abortion Services Act. Gibbons was released from jail after her conviction.

In total, Gibbons’ pro-life activism has resulted in her spending almost 11 years in jail for her peaceful witness to mothers and unborn children.

