BREAKING: WHO’s Dr. Tedros says new global pandemic is matter of ‘when’ not ‘if’ at 2024 Davos summit

DAVOS, Switzerland (LifeSiteNews) — The Secretary-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) has indicated that a new “Disease X” pandemic will certainly occur.

During a World Economic Forum (WEF) event entitled “Preparing For Disease X,” WHO head Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that it is “a matter of when, not if” for a new unknown disease to emerge.

BREAKING – WHO head @DrTedros said it is a matter of “when” and not “if” a new, a still unknown “Disease X” will emerge. He said that “you may call Covid the first Disease X…it may happen again” “In Research & Development, you can prepare for it”#WEF24 pic.twitter.com/CHXbtMqTct — Andreas Wailzer (@Andreas_Wailzer) January 17, 2024



“Disease X is a placeholder for unknown diseases,” Ghebreyesus explained. “I just wanted to clarify that because there has already been a lot of attention.”

“Although COVID came immediately, we were preparing for COVID-like diseases. You may even call COVID the first ‘Disease X.’”

“And it may happen again.”

“Of course, there are some people who say this will create panic,” he continued. “No! It’s better to anticipate something that may happen because it has happened in our history many times and prepare for it.”

“We shouldn’t face things unprepared; we can prepare for some unknown things as well,” Ghebreyesus said.

The description of the event on the WEF website states that “Disease X” could lead to “20 times more fatalities than the coronavirus pandemic.”

According to a Sky News report from August 2023, U.K. scientists are already developing vaccines for a potential future pandemic caused by an unknown “Disease X” in a secret government laboratory. If the mysterious “Disease X” breaks out, the plan is to develop a vaccine within 100 days, according to the head of the U.K. Health Security Agency.

WHO head uses ‘Disease X’ to push totalitarian pandemic treaty

As some critics have already anticipated, Ghebreyesus used the fear generated around the hypothetical “Disease X” to push the WHO “pandemic treaty” that threatens to strip nations of their sovereignty and, in the case of a pandemic, give unprecedented powers to the WHO.

During the WEF panel, the WHO head said the key to being “better prepared for Disease X is the pandemic agreement.”

“The pandemic agreement can bring all the experience, all the challenges that we have faced, and all the solutions into one,” he continued. “That agreement can help us to prepare for the future in a better way, because this is about a common enemy and without a shared response staring from the preparedness, we will face the same problem as COVID.”

“The deadline for the pandemic agreement is May 2024, and member states are negotiating. This is between countries, and I hope they will deliver the pandemic agreement by that time.”

“If this generation cannot do it … We are the lived community, we have the first-hand experience,” Ghebreyesus declared.

“I don’t think the next generation will do it, so for our children’s and grandchildren’s sake, I think we have to convert all the lessons we have learned into this pandemic [agreement] and prepare the world for the future because this is a common global interest, and very narrow national interest should not come into the way.”

