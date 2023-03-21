BREAKING: YouTube blocks LifeSite for 2 weeks for ‘hate speech’ 

This is the second time YouTube has issued a 'strike' against LifeSite in fewer than 30 days.

(LifeSiteNews) – YouTube has once more attacked LifeSite, banning us from posting additional video reports on our John-Henry Westen channel for the next two weeks. We are now just one strike away from YouTube permanently deleting the channel, leaving LifeSite with a diminished presence on the giant Big Tech platform.

This is the second time YouTube has issued a “strike” against LifeSite in fewer than 30 days. Why? LifeSite spoke truthfully about the promotion of LGBT ideology embedded in the movie Everything, Everywhere, All at Once after Hollywood last week bestowed seven Academy Awards on the film, including “Best Picture.”

In 2021, without warning or explanation, YouTube permanently shut down LifeSite’s account, removing tens of thousands of hours of pro-life, pro-family, Christian video news coverage and leaving our 300,000 YouTube followers in the lurch.

It could soon happen again. If LifeSite’s primary YouTube channel is issued a third strike, it will be removed.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once implicitly attacks the Catholic Church for its teachings on homosexuality, and even offers a shocking attack against the Holy Eucharist,” stated John-Henry Westen, LifeSite’s co-founder and Editor-in-Chief.

“Winning accolades and critical acclaim at the box office, and showered with awards at the 95th Academy Awards, Everything, Everywhere, All at Once is a standard-bearer for the anti-family, anti-life, and anti-Catholic propaganda so beloved by the Left.”

Interestingly, LifeSite’s in-depth analysis, faithful to the teachings of the Church and honest about the harm caused by the LGBT lifestyle, was originally published on the platform nearly a year ago, but only now — following the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences fawning over the film at the Awards ceremony and the republishing of the LifeSite video — was YouTube’s ire stirred.

“Believe it or not, we were banned for violating their ‘hate speech’ policy even though our approach to LGBT issues has always been about love – loving people in those homosexual relationships enough to tell them that the sexual behavior they are engaged in is harmful to their bodies and ultimately their souls,” said Westen.

“That loving approach was explicit in the video we were banned for. But that does not matter to the overlords at YouTube,” he continued.

“We at LifeSite condemned the vile and blasphemous message in this movie last year, and did so again when the movie won all the leftist accolades. But now, the movie is their new golden calf — and disrespect towards this new LGBT monument is not allowed. But we at LifeSite have eternal souls and the wellbeing of your families front-and-center, and nothing Big Tech can do will silence us.”

YouTube sent a message saying that LifeSite’s video report constituted a violation of its “hate speech” policy:

Content glorifying or inciting violence against another person or group of people is not allowed on YouTube. We also don’t allow any content that encourages hatred of another person or group of people based on their membership in a protected group.



When LifeSite appealed YouTube’s action, the tech giant reasserted its claim, saying “We reviewed your content carefully, and have confirmed that it violates our hate speech policy.”

“We know this is probably disappointing news, but it’s our job to make sure that YouTube is a safe place for all,” said YouTube.

Apparently, though, it’s not a “safe place” for Christians who wish to voice objections to Everything, Everywhere, All at Once.

The problem with Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

LifeSite explained last year that the movie centers on a mother refusing to joyfully and fully embrace her daughter’s lesbian relationship.

At its heart, the messaging of the movie is profoundly disturbing to Catholics.

The mother tolerates the relationship but tries to shield the grandfather from the situation by calling her daughter’s partner a ‘friend’ rather than her ‘girlfriend.’ In addition to pushing the total affirmation of homosexuality, the film portrays the need to fulfill the desires of all sexual fetishes in the LGBT alphabet, including BDSM, with the heroine bringing an attacker to joy and peace by satisfying his masochistic tendencies.

As Westen concedes, “The multiverse element of the film leads to bizarre and intentionally mind-bending comedic elements.”

However, the Most Holy Sacrament of the Eucharist is portrayed, thinly veiled, as a great evil which prevents the full acceptance of homosexuality and its associated perversions. In what is obviously meant to look like a Catholic church, the heroine and her daughter are brought to the altar. Behind the tabernacle veil is bread – not unleavened bread, but a blacked bagel which spins like a black hole and is ready to suck in the troubled youth and perhaps all humanity.

The heroine pulls her daughter back from that abyss by giving full acceptance to her homosexuality and introducing her daughter’s lesbian partner to the grandfather as her “girlfriend,” after which all good and peace is restored.

“The film is disgusting on many levels,” said Westen. “It includes scenes of a woman beating a man with dildos and a man trying desperately to rectally impale himself.”

But no level is more disgusting than its distortion of Catholic teaching on homosexuality and related issues, never of course mentioning that it is Catholic teaching but only implying such with the use of the Eucharistic imagery.

