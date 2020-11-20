BREAKING: YouTube deletes LifeSite video, shuts down channel for one week 

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

November 20, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – YouTube has removed from LifeSite’s channel a video containing audio of a well-respected doctor discussing the uselessness of masks and widespread public hysteria over the coronavirus, calling it “medical misinformation.”

LifeSiteNews is now unable to upload any new videos for a week.

The offending video was nothing more than an audio presentation of comments made originally by Dr. Roger Hodkinson, a distinguished medical doctor and medical director of Western Medical Assessments. Hodkinson is the former chairman of the Royal College of Physicians of Canada Examination Committee and Pathology in Ottawa.

Dr. Hodkinson gave the comments at a public city meeting in Canada last week, and slated the state imposed lockdowns, which are supposedly to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

He stated, “There is utterly unfounded public hysteria driven by the media and politicians. It’s outrageous. This is the greatest hoax ever perpetrated on an unsuspecting public. There is absolutely nothing that can be done to contain this virus.”

“Masks are utterly useless. There is no evidence base for their effectiveness whatsoever. Paper masks and fabric masks are simply virtue-signalling. They’re not even worn effectively most of the time,” said Hodkinson.

LifeSite’s video of Hodkinson’s words was taken down almost immediately, and YouTube stated that the video had violated its policy of “medical misinformation.” YouTube stated that such a violation goes against its “community guidelines.”

However, Dr. Hodkinson prefaced his comments with his own credentials, precisely to prevent people from disregarding his words as misinformation.

The doctor explained, “I’m a medical specialist in pathology which includes virology. I trained at Cambridge University in the U.K. I’m the ex-president of the pathology section of the Medical Association. I was previously an assistant professor in the Faculty of Medicine doing a lot of teaching. I was the chairman of the Royal College of Physicians of Canada Examination Committee and Pathology in Ottawa, but more to the point I’m currently the chairman of a biotechnology company in North Carolina selling the COVID-19 test.”

Two days before, on November 18, the video platform had flagged another of LifeSite’s videos, The Mother Miriam Show. Despite being titled as “Catholic Christmas traditions to instill faith in your kids,” that video also received a warning of “medical misinformation.” YouTube then removed the video.

With the warning on November 18, and today’s strike, LifeSite has now been banned from uploading any videos by YouTube for a week.

Deleting the video does not remove the strike, and if YouTube deems that LifeSite has incurred three strikes within a 90-day period, this would result in the permanent removal of our channel, which has over 200,000 subscribers.

The video, which is embedded above, can be found on LifeSite’s Rumble account here.

