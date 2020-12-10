BREAKING: YouTube reverses ban on LifeSiteNews

December 10, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — YouTube has lifted its suspension of LifeSiteNews’ channel on the video platform, days after sanctioning this publication for a video in which Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas, explained why he could not in good conscience take any COVID-19 vaccine derived from or developed with the cells of aborted babies.

On Monday, YouTube placed a two-week suspension on LifeSite’s channel, claiming that the episode of The Bishop Strickland Show was “medical misinformation.” (Readers can learn the truth about which COVID-19 vaccines in development do or do not use fetal cells by clicking here).

LifeSite quickly filed an appeal, noting that while YouTube’s Terms and Conditions surrounding “COVID-19 Medical Misinformation” state that “videos claiming that the COVID-19 vaccine will contain fetal tissue” are not allowed on YouTube, Bp. Strickland actually states in the video, “I am not going to accept a vaccine that has the DNA of aborted children in it. That is the good thing about the Pfizer vaccine, it does not contain the DNA of aborted children.”

“According to basic principles of contract law, we are relying on YouTube to abide by their own TOS so we know what we can and cannot post,” LifeSite wrote. “As evidenced by the quotes above, this video should not be removed under the TOS. If there is another term besides the one cited by us above, could you specify which term was violated?”

On Thursday morning, YouTube lifted LifeSite’s suspension, enabling LifeSite to resume uploads and reducing LifeSite to a single warning and Strike #1.

But while LifeSite’s latest ordeal may be over, censorship on the Google-owned video giant appears slated to reach new heights. YouTube announced this week that “we will start removing any piece of content uploaded today (or anytime after) that misleads people by alleging that widespread fraud or errors changed the outcome of the 2020 U.S. Presidential election.”

Although LifeSiteNews is grateful that our 200,000 YouTube subscribers can watch new videos again, we know that censorship from YouTube is not over, and we must still do all we can to build our reach on alternative platforms such as LifeSiteNews’ Rumble channel. Please support us in these efforts by donating to our Christmas Campaign today at give.lifesitenews.com.