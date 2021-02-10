News

BREAKING: YouTube shuts down LifeSite’s channel, every video completely gone

LifeSite has all its videos backed up. Our over 300,000 followers can read here where to find alternative platforms to access our truth-telling content.
Wed Feb 10, 2021 - 8:12 am EST
By LifeSiteNews staff
February 10, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — YouTube just completely removed the LifeSiteNews YouTube channel. This isn’t a temporary ban; every single one of our videos is completely gone. 

Thankfully, we have backups of all our videos, but this means hundreds of thousands of people have lost access to our truth-telling content. 

You can watch our current videos on Rumble here: https://rumble.com/user/LifeSiteNews

Or on our LifeSiteNews Catholic Rumble channel, here: https://rumble.com/user/LifeSiteNewsCatholic

You can also sign up to receive email alerts about our recent videos here: https://bit.ly/LifeSiteVideoSub

Being completely removed from YouTube means we’ve lost access to more than 300,000 followers. Please help us build Rumble and our other alternative platforms by donating through our secure link: https://give.lifesitenews.com/

