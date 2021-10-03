BREAKING: Abp. Viganò asks Catholics to take cancelled priests into their own homes

ROME, Italy (LifeSiteNews) — Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò has asked Catholics to support cancelled priests by taking them into their own homes.

In a new letter, released Sunday, the archbishop suggested the deeply personal measure as a way to ensure that the priests are able to say Mass for the faithful and that the faithful receive their “spiritual assistance.”

“The Catholic faithful [should] open their homes to priests persecuted by the tyranny of the bishops allied to globalism, making them available for the celebration of the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass,” Viganò wrote.

“Gathered around these domestic altars, the refractory communities will thus be able to continue to render due worship to the Holy Trinity and to benefit from the spiritual assistance of their ministers.” (Full letter reproduced below.)

The former Papal Nuncio to the United States did not mince words as he conveyed his dismay that Catholic priests in American dioceses are being forced to choose between not taking COVID-19 jabs and their vocations as priests. Archbishop Viganò, known for his strong and forthright pronouncements, called such mandates and penalties for priests “sacrilegious and illegitimate.” He also bluntly criticized Pope Francis for his role in promoting the COVID-19 inoculations, saying that it was an “unprecedented betrayal.”

“The subservience of the Bergoglian Hierarchy to the pandemic farce and the imposition of the so-called vaccination has transformed the Ministers of God into pandemic gurus, the Bishops into salesmen of experimental serum and the entire ecclesial body into the victim of mass experimentation,” Viganò stated.

“This constitutes an unprecedented betrayal of the divine mission of the Church of Christ, of the power of pastors and of the mandate of priests, in a process of replacing the revealed religion with a pseudoscientific cult that borders on idolatry,” he continued.

“If these abuses are already serious [when] they come from the civil authority – whose corruption and conflicts of interest are now universally known and denounced – even more serious is the cooperation in this global crime by the ecclesiastical authority.”

In his letter, Viganò singled out the Archdiocese of Chicago for particular mention, as priests there are under strong pressure by their Ordinary, Cardinal Blase Cupich, to receive the vaccine by tomorrow.

“Priests who do not comply with the provisions of the Ordinary will be deprived of their priestly faculties and means of subsistence. Consequently, many churches will be closed, with very serious damage to the salus animarum, due to the lack of clerics who can replace those who will not be injected with the experimental gene serum,” Archbishop Viganò wrote.

Viganò renewed his request to American Catholics to support good priests who run afoul of their bishops. He believes it is necessary to set up an international foundation to which Catholics can donate, diverting money away from “parishes and dioceses that are conniving with the current Bergoglian regime.” He believes that the loss of funds will make bishops more reluctant to ostracize good, orthodox priests.

Meanwhile, he encouraged Catholics to support their persecuted priests by taking them into their own homes, praying that “fraternal charity, nourished by the sharing of the one Faith and prayer, mark the beginning of a rebirth of the Holy Church, today obscured by mercenaries and traitors.”

LETTER

ABOUT THE RECENT IMPOSITION OF THE