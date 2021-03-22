Bringing the sacred to life through traditional architecture, music, and art

FRONT ROYAL, Virginia, March 22, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Christendom College is bringing the sacred to life through their construction of a new Catholic chapel. Christendom’s Christ the King Chapel is being constructed to honor God and invigorate the faith of the students and the thriving local community. Christendom is known for its fidelity to Church teaching in a time when many Catholic universities have lost their way.

“The whole world seems as if it’s living as if God did not exist…. To have beautiful works of art, Catholic chapels, buildings that lift people up and inspire them and remind them of the transcendent and remind them of the reality of God and also of the voracity of the Catholic faith is more important now than probably ever in history,” said Christendom President Dr. Timothy O’Donnell.

With a special focus on sacred art, music, and architecture, this chapel resembles the old churches of Europe that stand out as icons of faith. The lofty, vaulted ceilings, stained glass, and murals are sure to inspire generations to come.

LifeSiteNews will publish more on Christendom’s new chapel in the coming days.