Britain’s ‘first gay surrogate dad’ hit with new child sex charges amid rape case

Barrie Drewitt-Barlow, part of the first homosexual couple in the UK to obtain children through a surrogate mother, now faces additional charges of rape, sexual assault, and child abuse.

(LifeSiteNews) — A wealthy homosexual couple who have been charged with rape and modern slavery trafficking, one of whom is known as Britain’s “first gay surrogate dad,” face 18 new charges, including sexual activity with a child.

Barrie Drewitt-Barlow, 57, and Scott Drewitt-Barlow, 32, both of Danbury, England, had already had multiple charges lodged against them related to the sexual exploitation of young males.

Barrie, who is reported to have obtained a total of eight children via surrogacy, had previously been charged with three counts of sexual assault on a male, four counts of rape of a man 16 or over, and two counts of arranging or facilitating travel of another person with a view to exploitation.

He now faces two counts of sexual activity with a child; two counts of paying for sexual services of a child; five counts of rape; four counts of sexual assault; causing an individual to engage in sexual activity without consent; causing or inciting sexual activity, according to the BBC.

Scott was previously charged with one count of sexual assault on a male, one count of rape of a man 16 or over, and two counts of arranging or facilitating travel of another person with a view to exploitation. He now also faces charges of causing or inciting sexual activity, and two counts of rape.

The couple, who own the Maldon & Tiptree football club, had a hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday and will return for a plea hearing in September.

“It is alleged they have both targeted young males, they have recruited them, they have befriended them, they have groomed them. They have invited them to their home and other premises,” Serena Barry, speaking for the prosecution, explained.

The elder Drewitt-Barlow made headlines in 1999 when he and former “husband” Tony were recognized as the first homosexual couple in the U.K. to obtain children through a surrogate mother. They were also the first to have a child’s birth certificate read “Parent One” and “Parent Two” instead of “Mother” and “Father,” according to a 2021 report by The Sun.

Barrie has eight children he bought from surrogate mothers. In a video interview, he confirmed that he contracted with a Miami runway model to be an egg “donor,” paying her a reported £50,000. He admitted during the interview that he hired the model because he wanted only beautiful kids, not “ugly” ones.

Barrie has 8 children he bought from surrogate mothers, including buying donor eggs for £50k from a model in Miami to avoid having an ‘ugly baby’. Most recently he acquired triplets with his new 25-year-old male partner, who is the ex-boyfriend of his 20 year old daughter. https://t.co/MUfmY5wp3k pic.twitter.com/Yz5wEMNJHk — Family Education Trust (@FamEdTrust) May 7, 2026

“Anytime you see two men raising a child, understand that they didn’t even have to pass a background check,” global children’s rights organization Them Before Us noted upon the couple’s original charges. “And at least one of those men is not biologically related to the child, which is statistically the most dangerous man to have in the home.”

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