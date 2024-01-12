British Columbia appears to have quietly authorized free fentanyl for kids without parental consent

In addition to having low requirements for children to obtain the drugs, the document fails to list a minimum age for receiving recreational fentanyl.

(LifeSiteNews) – British Columbia has apparently authorized giving free fentanyl to children without parental consent or perhaps even knowledge.

Earlier this week, British Columbia Centre on Substance Use (BCCSU), an influential research organization, told National Post journalist Adam Zivo that their protocols for the prescription of “safe” fentanyl tablets to children were contracted by the province “to further support clinicians prescribing safer supply across the province.”

The protocols were published in August, but both the B.C. government and mainstream media have remained relatively silent on the new regulations.

According to the protocols, the only special requirement for children to obtain fentanyl is the use of a “two prescriber approval system.” This means one doctor will run the initial patient interview while a different doctor will review the child’s charts before signing off on the drug prescription.

In addition to having low requirements for children to obtain the drugs, the document fails to list a minimum age for receiving recreational fentanyl. Furthermore, the protocols completely neglect to mention of the rights and roles of parents.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine and a highly addictive drug. Because of its potency, the drug is often mixed with other less powerful drugs, which can easily lead to an overdose. Additionally, fentanyl users will need to increase their dose as the brain adapts to the drug to receive the same results.

As absurd and unfounded as these protocols seem, the BCCSU went a step further by admitting that there is no evidence to support their new recommendations.

“To date, there is no evidence available supporting this intervention, safety data, or established best practices for when and how to provide it,” the document reads, adding that “a discussion of the absence of evidence supporting this approach” is a necessary step in acquiring informed consent from patients.

Since the release of the National Post exposé, Canadians have voiced their disbelief and dismay over the new regulations across social media, with many questioning why the B.C. government would provide hard drugs to minors.

“Now, in BC, the NDP (supported by Trudeau) have approved handing out (at taxpayers’ expense) actual fentanyl,” filmmaker Aaron Gunn wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Including to minors under the age of 18,” he added. “Without parental consent.”

Ever since producing Canada is Dying, the situation in this country has continued to deteriorate. Now, in BC, the NDP (supported by Trudeau) have approved handing out (at taxpayers’ expense) actual fentanyl. Including to minors under the age of 18. Without parental consent. https://t.co/AN03AxBcEw — Aaron Gunn (@AaronGunn) January 11, 2024

Similarly, Conservative Party of B.C. leader John Rustad condemned the plan, saying, “It seems that parents will actually be powerless to stop the (NDP Eby) government from supplying their children with fentanyl.”

“This is nightmare fuel for parents and families,” he added.

Deaths from drug overdoses in Canada have gone through the roof in recent years, and have only increased in British Columbia after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s federal government allowed the province to decriminalize drugs.

The effects of decriminalizing hard drugs in various parts of Canada, particularly in British Columbia where possession of such drugs in small amounts is outright legal, has been exposed in Gunn’s recent documentary, Canada is Dying, and in U.K. Telegraph journalist Steven Edginton’s mini-documentary, Canada’s Woke Nightmare: A Warning to the West.

Gunn says he documents the “general societal chaos and explosion of drug use in every major Canadian city.”

“Overdose deaths are up 1000 percent in the last 10 years,” he said in his film, adding that “[e]very day in Vancouver four people are randomly attacked.”

Despite this, B.C’s. Supreme Court recently ruled that preventing drug users from going near playgrounds would violate their constitutional right and cause “irreparable harm.”

Trudeau’s federal policy put in place in May 2022 in effect decriminalized hard drugs on a trial-run basis in the province-wide. While the policy was approved in 2022, it did not come into effect until February 2023.

Under the policy, the federal government began allowing people within the province to possess up to 2.5 grams of hard drugs without criminal penalty, but selling drugs remained a crime.

The policy has been widely criticized, especially after it was found that the province broke three different drug-related overdose records in the first month the new law was in effect.

Despite the policy, deaths from drug overdoses in Canada continue to skyrocket. The most recent statistics from 2021 show that they went up 33%.

Share











