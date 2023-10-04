British Columbia brings back COVID mask mandates in healthcare settings

Under the new regulations, medical mask must be worn by all healthcare workers, volunteers, contractors and visitors in patient-care areas.

VICTORIA, British Columbia (LifeSiteNews) – Following the lead of hospitals in other provinces, British Columbia has reinstated a mask mandate in most healthcare settings across the province.

Effective today, October 3, masks are mandated in all healthcare facilities in British Columbia under an order from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, amid a reported increase in respiratory infections.

“An increase in hospital visits with the fall respiratory illness season requires measures to ensure our acute care is effective and our health-care system is strong, and that’s exactly what we’re doing,” Health Minister Adrian Dix said at a September 28 press conference.

The mask mandate applies to all healthcare settings operated by provincial health authorities and long-term care homes.

Under the new regulations, medical mask must be worn by all healthcare workers, volunteers, contractors and visitors in patient-care areas. Those visiting patients in long-term facilities are mandated to wear a mask when they are in common areas of the home or when participating in indoor events, gatherings and activities in communal areas of the care home or residence. Masks are also mandated in waiting rooms.

However, the mandate does not require hospital patients and residents of care homes to mask but instead leaves it to the discretion of healthcare providers. Furthermore, the mandate does not require masking in areas such as hospital cafeterias, or family doctors’ and dentists’ offices.

Additionally, the province has employed “ambassadors” to work at healthcare facilities, screening for symptoms of respiratory illnesses, distributing masks, and ensuring people clean their hands before entering the building.

British Columbia is not alone to bring back the mask mandate. In recent months, four Ontario hospitals announced a return of COVID mask mandates, leaving medical staff feeling frustrated.

The mask mandate is being imposed despite overwhelming evidence that masks are not effective in preventing the spread of COVID and can cause a sundry of health issues. LifeSiteNews compiled a list of research revealing the dangers and ineffectiveness of masks.

Among that evidence is the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention’s (CDC) September 2020 admission that masks cannot be counted on to keep out COVID when spending 15 minutes or longer within six feet of someone, and a May 2020 study published by the peer-reviewed CDC journal Emerging Infectious Diseases that “did not find evidence that surgical-type face masks are effective in reducing laboratory-confirmed influenza transmission, either when worn by infected persons (source control) or by persons in the general community to reduce their susceptibility.”

Many Canadians have responded to the reintroduction of mandates, warning that it may lead to lockdowns returning in full force this fall.

Leader of the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) Maxime Bernier, who himself went to jail for fighting COVID mandates, recently warned Canadians to “not comply” with any future dictates should they be enacted again by government officials.

Even the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) recently admitted that brining back masks would be difficult and likely opposed by many Canadians, suggesting “there would be a revolt” if lockdowns were reinstated.

In addition to mandating masks, Henry is continuing to push the experimental COVID vaccines while doubling down on the province’s ongoing vaccine mandate for all healthcare workers.

“We are starting to see increasing respiratory virus infections in B.C., including COVID-19, and now is the time to remember the healthy habits we can all do to protect ourselves, our loved ones and our communities,” said Henry.

“That includes covering your cough, cleaning your hands regularly, staying away from others if you have a cough or a fever, wearing masks if you have lingering symptoms or need extra protection and getting the updated COVID-19 and influenza vaccines,” she continued.

Henry’s advisory came despite overwhelming research showing that COVID vaccines are under-researched and present significant health risks for many.

Share











