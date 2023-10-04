British Columbia community center cancels women’s talk against gender ideology after LGBT pressure

Event organizer and speaker Meghan Murphy was set to 'discuss the ways in which gender identity ideology and legislation marginalizes women and girls.'

Send an urgent message to Canadian legislators and courts telling them to uphold parental rights.

DUNCAN, British Columbia (LifeSiteNews) — A British Columbia community center has canceled a women’s rights talk on the implications of transgender ideology on women after LGBT activists said the message promoted “discrimination, contempt, or hatred”

On October 2, feminist speaker Meghan Murphy revealed that the Cowichan Community Centre in Duncan, British Columbia, shut down her talk entitled “Inclusivity, Gender Identity, and Women’s Rights” just two days before it was set to take place.

“As a public facility we are required to follow policy under the BC Human Rights Code,” CCC’s administrative and facility booking coordinator Maaike McCooey said in an email. “Given the likelihood that the purpose of this event is to promote, or would have the effect of promoting discrimination, contempt or hatred for any group or person on the basis of sex, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, or any other similar factor, it is determined this rental must be cancelled.”

“In addition,” she continued, “the Cowichan Valley Regional District (CVRD) is committed to providing a positive work environment that embraces diversity and treats everyone with dignity and respect.”

“The policy states the CVRD, and those subject to this policy, have a shared obligation for creating a respectful, safe, and supportive work environment,” McCooey added. “The goal is to foster a work environment that embraces diversity and where everyone is treated with courtesy, dignity, and fairness.”

The Cowichan Community Centre @mycvrd has cancelled our event scheduled for Wedneday, Oct 4, citing the BC Human Rights Code, claiming the purpose of the event is “likely to promote, or would have the effect of promoting discrimination, contempt or hatred”… pic.twitter.com/YvcYIGqotE — Meghan Murphy (@MeghanEMurphy) October 2, 2023

Murphy slammed the CCC for their decision, calling their accusations “provably untrue,” and “baseless.”

She declared it is the CCC who is guilty of discrimination for silencing women who “wish to speak about and advocate for their rights and safety, to discuss the ways in which gender identity ideology and legislation marginalizes women and girls.”

“The cancellation of our event is rooted in lies and is in my opinion a form of libel,” she added. “The censorship of women’s free speech at a public community centre paid for by residents of this community is unacceptable and we plan to fight back.”

CCC’s decision came after LGBT activists fought to cancel the event on social media, urging residents to contact the venue and complain about the event. One Facebook user accused Murphy of “hateful messaging” because Murphy had previously said that there are only two genders.

My entire talk (which I wasn’t allowed to finish) is posted verbatim online these people are on glue https://t.co/fvQ2DYCUMx — Meghan Murphy (@MeghanEMurphy) October 3, 2023

In response, Murphy posted her entire planned speech online, stating, “These people literally invent reality from moment to moment to suit their delusions.”

Unfortunately, this is not the first time Murphy has been shut down while trying to fight LGBT indoctrination. Last month, her speech at the Million Person March in Victoria was cut off by police who chose to shut down the event rather than deal with the disruptive LGBT protestors.

Send an urgent message to Canadian legislators and courts telling them to uphold parental rights.

Share











