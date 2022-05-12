British Columbia continues dropping fines against pastors who kept churches open during lockdown

A total of 24 COVID tickets totaling $55,200 were recently dropped by the authorities, after they had been handed to three pastors of churches in British Columbia.

Help CCBR expose the truth about abortion: LifeFunder

FRASER VALLEY, British Columbia (JCCF) – The Justice Centre is pleased to announce that the Crown has dropped 24 COVID tickets totaling $55,200, issued in connection with public health orders to the Justice Centre’s clients.

Three pastors of British Columbia churches: Pastor John Koopman of Chilliwack Free Reformed Church, Pastor James Butler of Free Grace Baptist Church and Pastor Timothy Champ of Valley Heights Community Church, participated in worship services with stringent safety protocols in place, beginning in November 2020.

Because of BC’s total prohibition on all worship services, even where safety precautions were strictly adhered to, police began ticketing these churches for meeting weekly to worship starting in December 2020 and continuing halfway into 2021.

For participating in worship in accordance with their religious beliefs, while implementing the same safety measures applicable to other in-person settings that were legal in BC ­– such as indoor gatherings in stores, restaurants and gyms – Pastor Koopman was facing charges on 23 tickets totaling $52,900, Pastor Butler was facing 25 tickets totaling $57,500, and Pastor Champ 18 tickets totaling $41,400.

On May 4 and May 6, 2022, approximately one year after the last tickets were issued, the Crown directed a stay of proceedings of the charges against the pastors as follows: Pastor Koopman saw seven tickets dropped; Pastor Butler saw 11 tickets dropped; and Pastor Champ saw six tickets dropped, for a total of 24 tickets withdrawn. There are still more than 20 tickets issued against pastors and churches in the Fraser Valley that remain outstanding. The Justice Centre will vigorously defend pastors and churches against these charges in future appearances in Provincial Court.

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Tell the CPC to reinstate conservative leadership candidates! Show Petition Text 4840 have signed the petition. Let's get to 5000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Is the Conservative Party of Canada giving pro-life candidates the cold shoulder in this year's leadership race?



That's what many Canadians have been left to wonder after the CPC recently announced that two conservative, pro-life candidates, Grant Abraham and Joseph Bourgault, would not be eligible to have their names officially placed on the ballot for party leader, even after seemingly meeting all requirements to do so.



Could this be a case of the CPC establishment arbitrarily picking winners and losers in the ongoing leadership election? And, if so, are true conservatives like Abraham and Bourgault the ones being unfairly targeted?



We must ask ourselves -- and the CPC -- these questions.



Please SIGN and SHARE this petition calling on the Leadership Election Organizing Committee (LEOC) of the Conservative Party to immediately reinstate Grant Abraham and Joseph Borgault onto the ballot for party leader in this year's election immediately.



While Grant Abraham, an attorney from British Columbia and Joseph Bourgault, a businessman from Saskatchewan, may not be as well-known as some of their opponents running for Conservative Party Leader, they still managed, with hard work, determination, and grassroots support, to meet all of the stated requirements for their names to be faithfully added to the official CPC leadership ballot for this year's election on September 10th.



According to the CPC, these requirements are for candidates to raise $300,000 and obtain 500 petition signatures -- both of which Abraham and Bourgault actually achieved.



Abraham actually had raised $300,000 for the entry fee, in addition to submitting 598 petition signatures, and, likewise, Bourgault raised nearly $400,000, and submitted over 1,000 petition signatures.



SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition to the CPC now!



Yet even so, the CPC confirmed to the candidates late last weekend that neither had made the final cut because they added a 15% "administration fee" in addition to the $300,000 -- making the actual total they would have needed to raise closer to $350,000 (which, remarkably, still wouldn't explain why at least Bourgault was denied access to the ballot).



Abraham has gone on record declaring that this was false advertising by the party, and that the additional administration fee was never actually communicated to them by the CPC prior to their rejection.



Only four pro-life candidates entered the race for CPC leader this year, and two of them were Abraham and Bourgault.



A third, MP Marc Dalton, failed to meet the fundraising requirements set forth by the party, and a fourth, former leadership candidate and current MP Leslyn Lewis, made it onto the ballot.



So, is the CPC squeezing out conservative, pro-life candidates wherever possible? Are they breaking their own rules to suit the party's establishment, instead of the Canadian people?



It seems that fake conservatives in the CPC establishment are guilty of the same corrupt, power-hungry tendencies they often criticize Liberals for embracing.



Conservatives must demand justice: SIGN and SHARE this petition demanding that members of the Conservative Party's LEOC take immediate action to reinstate Abraham and Bourgault onto the official ballot for CPC Leader.



Both Abraham and Bourgault intend to appeal this grossly unethical and ideologically-discriminatory decision themselves, but they also need support from Canadians like YOU to get the message across!



Thank you!



P.S. You can support LIFE by attending this year's National March for Life in Ottawa on May 12th! Learn more HERE.





FOR MORE INFORMATION:



'Two pro-life candidates for Conservative Party leadership were disqualified despite raising enough money' (LifeSiteNews)



'Canadian MP Leslyn Lewis becomes only remaining pro-life candidate for Conservative Party leadership' (LifeSiteNews)



**Photo Credit: Shutterstock Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Before the stays issued on May 4 and 6, 2022, the Crown had, prior to February 17, 2022, stayed 25 other tickets issued to BC pastors. To date, the Crown has dropped more than four dozen tickets issued to BC churches represented by the Justice Centre.

“All levels of government, including politicians, health officials and law enforcement, have the duty to respect the constitutional rights and freedoms of Canadians. In response to COVID, there has been a serious failure of government officials and authorities in BC to respect the Charter freedoms of BC residents,” said Justice Centre lawyer Marty Moore.

“BC discriminated against houses of worship, prohibiting them from meeting for worship regardless of the safety measures they implemented,” Moore added. “Twenty-five people could attend an indoor workout class, 50 people could go to a support group, but not even five people were permitted to gather for religious worship in a church, masjid, gurdwara, temple or synagogue under the provincial health orders.”

“The Justice Centre is committed to defending the constitutional freedoms of all Canadians, including their freedom to worship and right to equal treatment under the law.”

Reprinted with permission from the Justice Center for Constitutional Freedoms

Help CCBR expose the truth about abortion: LifeFunder

Share











