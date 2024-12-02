British Columbia gov’t denies request to establish December as Christian Heritage Month

The organization submitting the request said it was disappointed and saddened with the decision made by the NDP government, which is led by Premier David Eby, not to recognize an important month for Christians.

(LifeSiteNews) – In one of the New Democratic Party’s first acts after being re-elected, the socialist NDP government of British Columbia refused to designate December as Christian Heritage Month, citing “Christmas” as the reason despite the fact other faiths have months of their own.

The CEO of a Canadian organization dedicated to getting all governments from all levels to declare December in recognition of Christianity said that the province’s NDP’s Ministry of Multiculturalism refused its request to dedicate the month to Christians.

Molly Banerjei, the co-founder and CEO of the Christian Music Festival in Toronto, shared an email from the British Columbia government’s denial of its request dated November 29.

“After consideration, the provincial government will not be proceeding with issuing a proclamation this year. Regretfully, your submission overlaps with other significant and nationally recognized statutory holidays celebrating the Christian faith, notably Christmas,” the email read.

“Further to this, British Columbia recognizes additional days celebrating the Christian faith throughout the year for the general public, such as Good Friday/Easter.”

Banerjei forwarded the reply to NDP Premier David Eby, telling him that his government’s recent decision to “decline our request has saddened and disappointed me, as well as many Christians who proudly call British Columbia home.”

“With 34.3% of the province’s population identifying as Christian, this recognition would mean a great deal to our community,” Banerjei wrote.

Banerjei then noted how British Columbia has accommodated other faiths and cultures with months of their own but not Christians.

“Recognizing December as Christian Heritage Month would align with this tradition of inclusivity while acknowledging the historical and ongoing contributions of Christians to British Columbia,” she wrote to Eby.

Banerjei asked Eby to intervene in “reconsidering this decision.”

She mentioned that British Columbia has recognized “numerous heritage months,” such as Tamil Heritage Month (January), Black History Month (February), Sikh Heritage Month (April), Asian Heritage Month (May), Italian Heritage Month (June), National Indigenous History Month (June), Polish Heritage Month (September), German Heritage Month (October), and Hindu Heritage Month (November).

Her email to Eby was also copied to British Columbia Conservative Party leader John Rustad, who almost beat out Eby in the October election.

As reported by LifeSiteNews last month, more than 25 Canadian municipalities signed a proclamation declaring December as “Christian Heritage Month.”

Banerjei says her group’s initiative to declare December as Christian Heritage Month “unites diverse voices and fosters a sense of belonging, enriching our nation’s identity and promoting inclusivity for all.”

Canada is historically a nation founded on Christian ideals and principles. European settlers who came to Canada from France and then later from what is the modern-day United Kingdom were Christian and included missionaries who tried to spread the faith to the local Indigenous populations.

Canada has observed Christmas since 1641, well before its official founding, according to some historical records.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) MPs have urged all Canadians to support a petition that calls on the federal government to proclaim December as “Christian Heritage Month.”

Last year, CPC MP Marilyn Gladu introduced Private Member’s Bill C-369 that would designate December as “Christian Heritage Month,” saying this is only the “fair and right” thing to do. The bill stalled, however.

