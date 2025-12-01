British Columbia legislator introduces bill to ban LGBT, foreign flags from public buildings

OneBC interim leader Dallas Brodie proposed legislation to ban all non-domestic flags from public buildings, insisting only Canadian, provincial, and municipal flags should fly.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (LifeSiteNews) — OneBC’s interim leader introduced legislation to ban non-domestic government flags at public buildings in British Columbia.

During the November 25 British Columbia Legislative Assembly, Independent Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) Dallas Brodie tabled Public Flags Display Act, which would prohibit flying non-domestic government flags, including the LGBT flags, at public buildings.

“If you want to preserve a nation, you start by preserving its icons and its symbols — the very essence of its heritage,” Brodie said.

“After years of anti-Canadian rhetoric and the tearing down of our proud heritage and national excellence, the Canadian flag and the BC flag are now regularly removed and replaced throughout the year with flags that champion certain ideologies and foreign nations.”

Another day, another bill. Today I introduced legislation to ban the display of any flag on Provincial property that isn’t a Canadian national, Provincial, or municipal flag. In Canada we fly Canadian flags only. pic.twitter.com/XHZADihUkQ — Dallas Brodie (@Dallas_Brodie) November 25, 2025

Under the proposed legislation, only the Canadian national flag, British Columbia’s provincial flag, and municipal flags could be flown on municipal property. Currently, other flags, including the LGBT “pride” flag, are flown at government buildings throughout the province.

Furthermore, Brodie pointed out that ideological flags are often given precedence over provincial flags.

“The Palestinian flag was raised at city halls in Toronto, Calgary and elsewhere across Canada earlier this month, and at our own legislature a provincial flag was lowered last week and replaced with the transgender flag,” she revealed.

“This bill will prevent that from ever happening again in BC,” Brodie declared.

“There is no reason to replace our flags in the name of inclusion — the British Columbian and Canadian flags already include all of us in this glorious Country,” she continued.

However, the legislation did not pass its first reading, with only one-third of Conservative MLAs supporting it. While the bill was not supported in the assembly, many Canadians online celebrated the proposal.

“Flag polls are for flags, not activism,” one user wrote. “National, provincial, local. Full stop. OneBC is the only party in the Legislature standing up for that!”

“Great idea,” another commented. “It’s a government property, not a billboard for someone’s ideology.”

“Finally. Yes. No other flags than government flags,” another wrote. “All it does is cause division. Not everyone is on side with all these cause or activism flags. We need to bring back patriotism in our country. It’s not a dirty word.”

During Brodie’s time in office, she has become well-known to the pro-family movement for her efforts to protect children from the LGBT agenda in schools.

As LifeSiteNews previously reported, Brodie revealed in October that the schools run by the New Democratic Party (NDP) are encouraging young children to attempt to change their gender at school without telling their parents or asking for parental consent.

Brodie challenged the NDP on its school policies, questioning if it supports secretly “transitioning” children in schools. Under the NDP, provincial schools follow SOGI 123, a nationwide program pushing LGBT ideology in schools under the label of “inclusivity.”

To thank Brodie for her defense of children and family values, please contact:

Dallas Brodie

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (604) 664-0748

