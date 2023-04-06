British Columbia passes bill allowing 12-year-olds to legally ‘self-identify’ as opposite sex

The radical law lets children change their legal sex without a doctor’s approval and allows residents to obtain a birth certificate without a sex marker.

VICTORIA, British Columbia (LifeSiteNews) — The NDP government of the Canadian province of British Columbia passed into law a bill that allows kids facing gender confusion as young as 12 to “self” identify their gender, without the need for a doctor or mental health professional’s approval.

Bill 15 was introduced by NDP Minister for Health Adrian Dixon on March 9 and was passed by the BC legislature on March 28.

Besides the law allowing kids as young as 12 to legally change their sex and self–identify their gender, it will also let any resident of the province be given a birth certificate without a marker showing that one is male or female.

NDP Minister of State for Child Care, Grace Lore, a former gender studies professor, praised the fact a kid can now change their gender on the whim and at will.

“By law, those 12 and older do NOT need a doc or psychologist in order to change their gender marker AND, by request, people can get a birth certificate without a gender marker on it. Also – protect trans kids,” tweeted Lore.

BC’s new law allowing kids to change their gender on a dime comes despite the fact many U.S. states are banning “sex changes” or the genital mutilation of kids.

Recently, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed a bill to ban minors from attending drag shows and other events that are classified as “adult-oriented performance.”

Also, many European nations such as Finland have put a stop to kids undergoing radical “gender reassignment” procedures, which result in irreversible damage.

The promotion of radical gender ideology in kids and adults in Canada, however, has seen a rise due to left–leaning mayors, the federal government, and some provincial governments.

LifeSiteNews reported earlier this week that a children’s theater in Vancouver, which gets funding from local and federal governments, will host a “drag queen camp” meant for kids as young as seven this summer.

Just last week Canadian dad Chris Elston was violently assaulted by radical transgender activists in Vancouver for protesting gender ideology targeting kids.

Elston is an activist working to expose the extremism of the transgender movement and the dangers of “sex changes” for kids but was grabbed by the throat, then thrown to the ground and punched for opposing gender ideology.

In a recent interview with People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier, Elston noted that there are only two sexes, man and woman, and gender ideology targeting kids must come to a “stop.”

“They’re called girls and boys, and they’re beautiful just as they are. And we shouldn’t be blocking puberty in children and giving them the wrong sex hormones and doing surgeries,” said Elston.

“But tens of thousands, even hundreds of thousands of kids worldwide are getting caught up in this now medically. And we need to put a stop to it.”

There has also been a rise in drag queen story evets in Canada, some of which have resulted in Christian pastors protesting the events getting arrested and jailed, due to laws in some cities banning protesting such events.

In September 2021, over 50 medical professionals, which includes prominent academics, doctors, legal experts, psychoanalysts, psychiatrists, philosophers, and judges, in France published a scathing open letter condemning many aspects of radical gender ideology including “gender transitions” in children.

This letter was published via the Observatory of Ideological Discourses on Children and Adolescents. However, it has almost been completely ignored by the mainstream press.

