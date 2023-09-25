British Columbia police shut down speeches at Million Person March after LGBT mob stormed the stage

Victoria police chose to shut down the pro-family event rather than deal with radical LGBT activists.

VICTORIA, British Columbia (LifeSiteNews) — British Columbia police forced pro-family protestors at the Million Person March to leave after LGBT activists stormed their stage.

On September 20, feminist speaker Meghan Murphy’s speech at the Million Person March in Victoria was cut off by police who chose to shut down the event rather than deal with the LGBT protestors.

“The trans activist terrorists won,” Murphy posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “They rushed the stage and the cops had to shut down the entire event half way through my speech because it was too dangerous for us to continue.”

“You ramped up hate and put us in danger @JustinTrudeau @KasariGovender @cupenat @Dave_Eby @KenSimCity. Protect women, children, and families in Canada!” she declared.

The trans activist terrorists won. They rushed the stage and the cops had to shut down the entire event half way through my speech because it was too dangerous for us to continue. #1MillionMarch4Chidren — Meghan Murphy (@MeghanEMurphy) September 20, 2023

The Million Person March against LGBT indoctrination in schools gathered Canadians of all races and religions in cities across the country, with thousands gathering in downtown Ottawa outside Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office.

The protest, organized by Muslim Canadians, had adopted the slogan “Leave our kids alone,” specifically in regard to gender ideology, age-inappropriate sexual content in school libraries, and LGBT propaganda.

Beyond the main protest in Ottawa, many other cities across the country also saw a sizable turnout of pro-family demonstrators.

Video footage of the Victoria event appears to show an LGBT activist being arrested after having rushed onto the stage.

In the same clip, a police officer demands that pro-family protestors shut down the event, saying, “Now, I will pull the plug … I will pull the plug … turn it off, or I’m walking over there right now! Right now!”

“I kinda feel like that cop just wanted to stop you all from speaking. Maybe I’m wrong…” the user who posted the video wrote.

Murphy responded to the footage, saying, “He was freaked out and they were unprepared to deal with the protesters. Which they should have been.”

Here’s the clip from the TRA rushing the stage. I kinda feel like that cop just wanted to stop you all from speaking. Maybe I’m wrong… pic.twitter.com/zdmUpubeD1 — Christina Goeke (@goeke_christina) September 20, 2023

The failure of Canada’s police to defend pro-family Canadians and the police’s apparent bias in favor of the LGBT mob are not unique to this incident.

Last Friday, Toronto police arrested a bloodied Nick Alexander, the younger brother of 17-year-old student activist Josh Alexander, along with an elderly veteran, at a pro-family protest. According to those on the ground at the event, police did not arrest the Antifa member who punched Nick.

However, the police’s actions seem to be supported by Justin Trudeau, who posted, “Let me make one thing very clear. Transphobia, homophobia, and biphobia have no place in this country. We strongly condemn this hate and its manifestations, and we stand united in support of 2SLGBTQI+ Canadians across the country – you are valid and you are valued.”

In response, Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson wrote, “Let me make one thing very clear: Once again you are on the wrong side of history. You are going to destroy this country, you pathetic narcissistic compassion-mongering lying actor.”

