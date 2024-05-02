British Columbia quickly shoots down bill to ban men from competing in women’s sports

'There are inherent differences between males and females, ranging from chromosomal and hormonal differences to physiological differences,' bill author and B.C. Conservative leader John Rustad said.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (LifeSiteNews) — The provincial legislature of British Columbia quickly voted down a Conservative bill seeking to prohibit men who pretend to be women from participating in women’s sports.

On April 30, British Columbia Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) voted 51 to 27 against B.C. Conservative leader John Rustad’s bill to protect women from having to compete against men in sports.

“I’m proud to say before this House, the amazing women and girls who are here with us today, that this piece of legislation is not only the first of its kind in Canada, but it was an entirely female-led initiative from start to finish,” Rustad told the assembly.

“The bill was written by women and girls for women and girls,” he added.

Bill M214, the Fairness for Women’s and Girl’s Sports Act, would have mandated that all publicly-funded sports and athletic teams, events and tournaments be classified by sex.

“Participation in a sporting team or event must be limited to individuals of the biological sex that corresponds to the sex classification of the sporting team or event,” the bill said.

The bill provided an exception to allow women to participate in men’s sports, but men were banned from competing in women’s sports. The bill offered a provision for male and female players to play together in a co-ed league or event.

“There are inherent differences between males and females, ranging from chromosomal and hormonal differences to physiological differences,” Rustad explained.

“But more than the obvious differences, over time, women and girls have struggled to be identified as a person,” he stated. “They have struggled to have the right to vote. They have struggled to be allowed to be in certain places, and they have struggled to be paid fairly.”

“And here today in 2024 in this Legislature, the necessity to move forward the bill is to make sure that once again, women are treated fairly,” he appealed.

Rustad argued that sex-separated sports are “vital in order to maintain the fairness for women and girls’ athletic opportunities in British Columbia.”

“I would urge all members of this House to vote in support of this legislation because we all deserve to live our lives with integrity,” he declared.

However, the bill was quickly shut down in its first reading, with the ruling New Democratic Party (NDP) voting against the initiative.

The vote was met with dismay by many Canadians, including female powerlifter April Hutchinson, who is known for speaking out against men dominating women’s sports.

“Here is the complete list of members who voted for and against The Fairness in Women’s & Girls sports Act,” she posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“British Columbia residents! Ask your MLA why they voted against protecting women and girls and hold them @bcndp accountable,” she encouraged.

Here is the complete list of members who voted for and against The Fairness in Women’s & Girls sports Act.

British Columbia residents! Ask your MLA why they voted against protecting women and girls and hold them @bcndp accountable. Again, a huge thanks to @JohnRustad4BC and the… pic.twitter.com/QPlpMAZT8V — April Hutchinson (@Lea_Christina4) May 1, 2024

“Again, a huge thanks to @JohnRustad4BC and the @Conservative_BC who displayed great courage respect and integrity today,” she declared.

Rustad’s initiative is similar to legislation the neighboring province of Alberta has promised to pass which also seeks to bar men from women’s sports.

Regardless of the claims of LGBT activists, studies continue to back up the common sense reality that males hold a massive advantage over women in athletic competitions. A recent study published in Sports Medicine found that even a year of cross-sex hormones results in “very modest changes” in the inherent strength advantages of men.

Share











