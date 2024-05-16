British Columbia’s top court upholds COVID vaccine mandate for healthcare workers

The British Columbia Supreme Court ruled last week that the province can continue mandating that healthcare workers receive the COVID vaccines as a condition of employment, despite the fact the shots do not prevent transmission or infection.

U.S. citizens: Demand Congress investigate soaring excess death rates

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (LifeSiteNews) –– The province of British Columbia’s top court has ruled that healthcare workers can still be mandated to receive the experimental COVID injections as a condition of employment, but decided that those working remotely are no longer bound by the unscientific rule.

“While the Justice Centre is disappointed that the court upheld the COVID vaccine mandate on B.C. healthcare workers, this decision is viewed as a substantial win for those remote-working and administrative healthcare workers who lost their jobs due to an unfair COVID vaccine mandate and other Health Orders put in place by B.C. provincial health officer Bonnie Henry, starting in November 2021,” noted the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, who litigated the case on behalf of vaccine-free workers, in a press release.

The JCCF added that it is “pleased” that the British Columbia Supreme Court has “remitted back to the provincial health officer the issue of whether remote working and administrative health care workers must take the COVID vaccine as a condition of being able to work in a health care system that the B.C. government claims is grossly understaffed.”

The ruling was issued on May 10 by Justice Simon R. Coval, who stated that the province’s provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry was justified in mandating that all healthcare workers get the COVID shots.

A nurse practitioner and two doctors who did not go along with the COVID shot mandate had filed legal action against Henry and the left-wing B.C. government, with the backing of lawyers from the JCCF. One of the workers chose not to get the shot on religious grounds, while the other two did not get it for personal reasons, noting a “risk-benefit analysis.”

The JCCF noted that on March 16, 2022, its lawyers helped the jab-free medical workers file a “Petition to the Court” to hear their case. Oral arguments were presented from November 20 to December 1, 2023, December 18 to December 21, 2023, and January 5, 2024.

“The petitioners argued that the orders violated their Charter rights, section 2(a) freedom of conscience and religion, section 7 right to life, liberty and security of the person, and section 15 equality rights,” noted the JCCF.

“The case is formally known as Tatlock, Koop, et al. v. BC and Dr. Bonnie Henry. More background is available at this link.”

Co-counsel for the petitioners, Charlene Le Beau, said that the case was a “Judicial Review, which means the court had to determine whether Dr. Bonnie Henry acted reasonably in making the COVID vaccine a condition of employment.”

“We are disappointed with the court finding that Dr. Henry acted reasonably, but pleased with the court also finding that the application of the Orders to remote-working and administrative workers went too far. As a result, the court remitted the issue back to Dr. Henry so that, in light of the reasons for judgment, she can consider whether to accept requests for exemption to the vaccine for those groups of workers. This is a positive result for BC nurses, doctors, and other health care workers.”

As it stands, British Columbia under its New Democratic Party government is the only province in Canada forcing healthcare workers to receive the COVID shots. B.C.’s mandate remains in effect despite the fact that the injections do not prevent transmission or infection.

Despite the recent ruling, hundreds of British Columbia healthcare workers are still suing Henry over her mandate which prevents them from working.

While all other provinces that had healthcare worker COVID jab mandates have now lifted them, workers who were discriminated against for refusing to take the shots as a condition of work have had mixed results in legal battles.

Last month LifeSiteNews reported about Canadian nurse Kristen Nagle, who was found guilty of violating Ontario’s COVID rules for participating in an anti-lockdown rally and speaking out against COVID mandates. She recently had what she described as a “half-win” in court, as her fine was massively reduced but she was still placed under a two-year probation sentence, which she said is designed to stop her from “speaking out or going against public health measures.”

COVID vaccine mandates, which came from provincial governments with the support of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s federal government, split Canadian society. The mRNA shots themselves have been linked to a multitude of negative and often severe side effects in children.

The jabs also have connections to cell lines derived from aborted babies. As a result of this, many Catholics and other Christians refused to take them.

While the federal and provincial governments and mainstream media consistently championed lockdowns as a means of halting the transmission of the highly survivable coronavirus, LifeSiteNews reported from the beginning that many experts were warning that lockdowns would inflict more harm than the virus itself.

