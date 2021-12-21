British hospitals ‘at risk’ of providing fewer services when COVID mandate for staff takes effect

Some specialized units, such as maternity wards, may have to close, warned Chris Hopson, the chief executive of NHS Providers.

(LifeSiteNews) — A senior official at Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) has warned that some hospital services could soon grind to a halt as the health system faces huge staff shortages over the government’s requirement for healthcare workers to be jabbed against COVID-19.

According to a report in the Guardian, Chris Hopson, the chief executive of NHS Providers — the membership organization for NHS trusts — raised concerns from trust leaders throughout England and Wales, who have expressed a fear that “when COVID vaccinations will become mandatory, decisions by staff to remain unvaccinated could — in extreme circumstances — lead to patient services being put at risk.”

Health Minister Sajid Javid announced in November that all NHS staff whose job puts them in “face-to-face” contact with patients will be required to take the abortion-tainted COVID shot before April 2022, including non-clinical staff such as hospital porters.

Javid has advised colleagues to coax one another into taking the shot, saying anyone who has still refused to take the jab should be encouraged to make “a positive choice.”

Despite high uptake of the jab among NHS staff, reportedly around 90 percent having taken at least one shot, and with Javid’s pressure tactics, Hopson remained concerned that “[if] sufficient numbers of unvaccinated staff in a particular service in a particular location choose not to get vaccinated, the viability and/or safety of that service could be at risk.”

Consequently, some specialized units, such as maternity wards, may have to close, he warned.

“I was talking to a [trust] chief executive who said that 40 of the midwives on their midwifery service … were saying they were not prepared to be vaccinated. Those staff, given their skills and their expertise, are not easily redeployed but they’re also extremely difficult to replace,” Hopson said.

The potentially dramatic drop in midwife staff comes at a time when the NHS is already suffering a deficit of such individuals, a problem that the chief executive said has left him “seriously concerned about the safety of the service.”

According to Javid, there are around 94,000 NHS staff who have not received at least one dose of the experimental COVID shots; however, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) which Javid leads put that number as high as 208,000 in a November 25 report.

Figures from the DHSC show that the majority of healthcare workers still un-jabbed, around 61 percent (or 126,000 people), have said they would rather leave their jobs than take the shot.

The sweeping mandate received severe criticisms from the secondary legislation scrutiny committee of the House of Lords. A November 25 report from the U.K.’s upper House drew attention to problems in the language of the proposed mandate, struggling to find definitional clarity with important terms like “face-to-face” and “otherwise engaged,” the latter referring to staff who could be considered covered by the policy owing to specific aspects of their job.

“The legislation lacks practical detail about how key expressions … are to be applied,” the committee wrote.

The committee also criticized the DHSC’s claim that providing a religious exemption to the jab mandate would “significantly reduce the impact of the policy” as unqualified, saying “no evidence to support its assertions” has been given. The requirement does include a provision to opt out on medical grounds.

Regarding the calculated loss of 126,000 staff who will refuse to comply with the requirement come April, the committee wrote that the apparent gains associated with the policy seem “disproportionately small … for legislation that is anticipated to cause £270 million in additional costs,” as well as “major disruption to the health and care provision at the end of the grace period.”

“The House may expect to be provided with some very strong evidence to support this policy choice, and DHSC has signally failed to do so,” they said.

Meanwhile, the push to inoculate specific demographics of the population, like healthcare employees and contractors, remains subject to much scrutiny, especially considering the swathe of dangerous adverse events recorded on experimental drugs use trackers in Europe and the U.S.

Indeed, the U.K.’s Yellow Card scheme, which tracks adverse events associated with the COVID shots, has recorded a staggering 1,331,470 adverse events from among 404,783 individual reports across all three available COVID jabs in Britain. Of that number, 1,852 reports were of deaths.

As things stand coronavirus vaccine trials have never produced evidence that the shots stop infection or transmission; they do not even claim to reduce hospitalization, but the measurement of success is in preventing severe symptoms of COVID-19 disease. Moreover, there is strong evidence that the “vaccinated” are just as likely to carry and transmit the virus as the unvaccinated.

