British MP claims health charity covered up data on mRNA COVID jab causing heart damage

'They are covering this up in fear that they may lose funding from the pharmaceutical industry.'

LONDON (LifeSiteNews) – A British Member of Parliament has accused a leading heart health charity of suppressing research that shows COVID jabs cause harm.

During a discussion in the U.K. Parliament on December 13, Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen alleged that a leading member of the British Heart Foundation (BHF) has covered up data that reveals COVID injections increase the risk of heart diseases.

“It has been brought to my attention by a whistleblower from a very reliable source that one of these institutions is covering up clear data that reveals that the mRNA vaccine increased inflammation of the heart arteries,” Bridgen stated.

“They are covering this up in fear that they may lose funding from the pharmaceutical industry,” he continued.

“The leader of that cardiology research department has a prominent leadership role with the British Heart Foundation, and I am very disappointed to say that he has sent out non-disclosure agreements to his research team to ensure that this important data never sees the light of day.”

“This is an absolute disgrace.”

The British Heart Foundation is a research charity in the U.K. that funds research into treatments for cardiovascular disease and does PR work to shape and influence public policy and perception regarding the prevention of heart diseases.

On December 14 the BHF released a statement on its Twitter account, denying the accusations made by Bridgen.

“We do not recognize these claims and strongly refute all allegations made about colleagues in senior leadership roles within British Heart Foundation (BHF),” the charity spokesperson wrote.

In his speech in the House of Parliament, Bridgen quoted the former editor of the British Medical Journal, Richard Smith, who said, “Research misconduct is rife and has not effectively been tackled. Something is rotten in British medicine and it has been for a long time.”

He also cited Richard Horton, editor-in-chief of The Lancet, one of the world’s most renowned medical journals, who at one point suggested that “possibly half of the published medical literature may simply be untrue.”

Bridgen cited Pfizer and Moderna trial data which showed that 1 in 800 recipients of the mRNA injections suffered from a serious side effect.

Based on those original trials, “someone was far more likely to suffer a serious side effect from the vaccine than to be hospitalized with the ancestral, more lethal strain of the virus.” he said.

According to Bridgen, these findings “are a smoking gun, suggesting that the vaccines should have likely never been approved in the first place.”

The Conservative MP went on to name examples of vaccines that had been withdrawn from the market for a much lower side effect rate, like the Swine Flu vaccine in 1976 or the Rotavirus vaccine in 1999.

Furthermore, Bridgen explained how the regulatory agencies that approved the COVID shots, like the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in Britain and the FDA in the U.S., “end up relying on the summary results of the drug companies in their sponsored trials, where the raw data is kept commercially confidential.”

He went on to say that the MHRA “has a huge financial conflict of interest” because it receives “86% of its funding from the pharmaceutical industry they are supposed to regulate.”

Moreover, Bridgen talked about the power and influence of big pharma.

“The real scandal is that those with the responsibility and scientific integrity, namely doctors, academic institutions, and medical journals collude with the industry for financial gain,” the British MP said.

“Big Pharma exerts its power by capturing the political environment through lobbying, the knowledge environment through funding university research and the influence in medical education, preference shaping through the capture of the media, financing think tanks, etc., etc.”

He stated that the pharmaceutical industry has “a fiduciary obligation to produce profit for their shareholders” but “no fiduciary obligation to provide the right medicine for patients.”

Bridgen continued his verbal attack on the pharmaceutical industry, by saying that it is “psychopathic for its profit-making conduct,” and by citing an analysis that states that the third most common cause of death worldwide is the “side effects of prescribed medication that were mostly avoidable.”

The Conservative MP called for an “immediate and complete suspension of any more COVID vaccines that use mRNA technology,” and stressed that “silence on this issue is more contagious than the virus itself.”

“We’ve already sacrificed, in my view, far too many citizens on the altar of ignorance and unfettered corporate greed.”

“[…] and the data clearly shows to anyone who wants to look at it, the mRNA vaccines, they’re not safe, they’re not effective, and they’re not necessary,” Bridgen said. “I implore the government to halt their use immediately.”

Bridgen concluded his speech with the following words: “The government’s current policy on the mRNA vaccines is on the wrong side of medical ethics, is on the wrong side of scientific data, and ultimately, Madam Deputy Speaker, it will be on the wrong side of history.”

