British PM Keir Starmer admits only females are women after Supreme Court ruling

(LifeSiteNews) – British Prime Minister Keir Starmer acknowledged that “a woman is an adult female” in a recent interview after a landmark ruling to that effect by the UK Supreme Court in a reversal of past statements recognizing gender-confused males as women as well.

Last week, the United Kingdom’s highest court ruled that the legal definition of “woman” only refers to actual biological women and not “transgender women” (i.e., men), the culmination of a years-long legal battle over the Scottish government’s 2018 attempt to affirm the contrary.

Asked about the issue on ITV News, Starmer said, “I think the Supreme Court has answered that question. Look, a woman is an adult female, and the court has made that absolutely clear. I actually welcome the judgment because I think it gives real clarity. It allows those that have got to draw up guidance to be really clear about what that guidance should say. So, I think it’s important that we see the judgment for what it is. It’s a welcome step forward. It’s real clarity in an area where we did need clarity.”

‘A woman is an adult female – the court has made that clear’@Keir_Starmer is asked whether he thinks a trans woman is a woman, after a Supreme Court ruling on the issue last week https://t.co/WymKuGhhxj pic.twitter.com/wYuYl7SSSx — ITVPolitics (@ITVNewsPolitics) April 22, 2025

The Daily Caller noted that the answer marks a reversal from the Labour Party leader’s 2022 declaration that “a woman is a female adult,” but “in addition to that trans women are women, and that is not just my view — that is actually the law.”

Despite the kingdom’s longstanding social liberalism, recent years have seen the UK take steps away from transgender orthodoxy.

Last April saw the release of the Cass Review, commissioned by National Health Service (NHS) England after scandals about the practices of British “gender clinics” such as the Gender Identity Development Service (GIDS), operated by the Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust. The four-year project consisted of comprehensive reviews of current research and international standards, as well as extensive interviews with gender-confused children and adults, family members, detransitioners, doctors, and activists.

It found that “gender medicine” is “built on shaky foundations” and that while such interventions require a great deal of caution, “quite the reverse happened in the field of (so-called) gender care for children,” and that “(w)hile a considerable amount of research has been published in this field, systematic evidence reviews demonstrated the poor quality of the published studies, meaning there is not a reliable evidence base upon which to make clinical decisions, or for children and their families to make informed choices.” The findings led NHS to stop prescribing puberty blockers to children with gender confusion.

The following July, the England High Court of Justice upheld the ban, citing the Cass Review.

