British researchers discover COVID jabs ‘appear to expose people to an increased mortality’

Anomalies in vaccine data may stem from misclassification of those who have died within 14 days of a COVID injection as 'unvaccinated.'

LONDON, England (LifeSiteNews) — Researchers from Queen Mary University in London (QMUL) have discovered anomalies in COVID-19 vaccine data indicating that the narrative supporting the effectiveness of the jabs is “massively exaggerated” and that the vaccines expose recipients to a risk of “increased mortality.”

The most likely factor for the erroneous statistics has to do with government authorities misclassifying those who have died within 14 days of a COVID injection as “unvaccinated.”

Dr. Norman Fenton, a Professor in Risk Information Management at QMUL and a lead author of the study, provided a broad framework of his team’s research in a December 4 radio interview.

“When it comes to the vaccine, ultimately, the only truly objective way to evaluate its overall risk [vs.] benefit is to compare the all-cause mortality for the vaccinated against the unvaccinated,” he stated.

“So, in crude terms, if the virus is as dangerous as claimed and the vaccine is as effective as claimed, then we should by now have data confirming that the vaccines are saving a lot more lives than they’re killing.”

Looking closely at the data provided by the United Kingdom’s Office for National Statistics (ONS), which suggested the vaccines were effective, Fenton and his co-author Dr. Martin Neil, “found so many inconsistencies and anomalies in the data that when you take account of the most obvious explanations for these, there really is no reliable evidence that the vaccines reduce all-cause mortality.”

“In fact, if you take account of the fact that newly vaccinated people [who] die, [are] likely being misclassified as unvaccinated—because that’s the most likely explanation for the strange things in the data—then you get to the conclusion that the vaccines don’t seem to reduce the all-cause mortality, but rather produce a genuine spike in all-cause mortality shortly after vaccination,” he summarized.

Dr. Martin Neil, a Professor in Computer Science and Statistics at QMUL and co-author of the study, sent out a series of tweets explaining the data from their paper.

1.Our research team have now analysed the ONS England November mortality data. We conclude that despite seeming evidence to support vaccine effectiveness this conclusion is doubtful because of a range of serious inconsistencies and anomalies. See: https://t.co/ChxIVzVs7h pic.twitter.com/PIkA4fVxBH — Martin Neil (@MartinNeil9) December 3, 2021

The figures showed a lower non-COVID-related death rate for the vaccinated compared to the unvaccinated indicating that the vaccinated were oddly provided protection, not just from COVID-19, but from all other life-threatening maladies as well.

And strangely, as Neil reports, the higher mortality rates of the unvaccinated “peak at the same time as the vaccine rollout peaks for [each] age group.” It then “falls and closes in on the vaccinated [rate]. This is not natural.”

Providing another chart, Neil shows spikes in death rates of the unvaccinated following the uptake of vaccines in the vaccinated, and asks, “Why are the unvaccinated dying after NOT getting the 1st dose? Why are the single dosed dying after NOT getting the 2nd dose?”

4.Correlating unvaccinated mortality with vaccine roll out we see curious patterns (dotted line the proportion of people getting first and second doses). Why are the unvaccinated dying after NOT getting the 1st dose? Why are the single dosed dying after NOT getting the 2nd dose? pic.twitter.com/dgLL3CFBGd — Martin Neil (@MartinNeil9) December 3, 2021



Answering his own questions, he displays another chart from their study demonstrating that there is “plenty of evidence that the vaccinated who die within 14 days of vaccination may be categorized as unvaccinated. Then someone who dies within 14 days of first dose is miscategorized as unvaccinated and a similar thing could occur post second dose.”

5.Plenty of evidence that the vaccinated who die within 14 days of vaccination may be categorized as unvaccinated. Then someone who dies within 14 days of first dose is miscategorised as unvaccinated and a similar thing could occur post second dose. pic.twitter.com/brL6F01xiE — Martin Neil (@MartinNeil9) December 3, 2021

After considering further aspects of the data, Neil concludes that they found “no significant benefit of the vaccines in the short term.” In fact, the shots “appear to expose people to an increased mortality.”

Furthermore, “[w]hatever the explanations for the observed data, it is clear that the ONS data is both unreliable and misleading. Absent any better explanation Occam’s razor would support our conclusions. The ONS data provide no reliable evidence that the vaccines reduce all-cause mortality.”

In September, Dr. Joseph Mercola reported that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in the United States is “counting anyone who died within the first 14 days post-injection as unvaccinated.”

“Not only does this inaccurately inflate the unvaccinated death toll, but it also hides the real dangers of the COVID shots, as the vast majority of deaths from these shots occur within the first two weeks. Now their deaths are counted as unvaccinated deaths rather than being counted as deaths due to vaccine injury or COVID-19 breakthrough infections,” he wrote.

Offering further support for the study, Dr. Clare Craig, a co-author and UK Diagnostic Pathologist, tweeted a link to a document issued by Public Health Scotland confirming, in her words, that that one can be “vaccinated for 3 weeks in Scotland before you are ‘vaccinated.’”

You can be vaccinated for 3 weeks in Scotland before you are “vaccinated”: https://t.co/TDS472OSSZ pic.twitter.com/016Ac4gcLl — Dr Clare Craig (@ClareCraigPath) December 9, 2021

When asked if their paper had been peer-reviewed, Fenton said, “No. The funny thing is, when we first started doing research on this, we had no problems getting our work in peer-reviewed papers because we weren’t challenging the narrative.”

After their work began raising concerns over “mass testing of asymptomatic people, the potential for false positives” and the “inflating [of COVID] case numbers,” their papers were rejected by these publications without review, a difficulty Fenton and his team had not faced before.

RELATED:

CDC continues dishonest vaccine, COVID data reporting to hide danger of COVID jabs

EXCLUSIVE – Former Pfizer VP: ‘Your government is lying to you in a way that could lead to your death.’

Brief video illustrates dramatic spikes in COVID-19 deaths after jabs in 40 nations

Dr. Peter McCullough: The COVID shot is a form of ‘bioterrorism,’ its spike protein is ‘pathogenic’

