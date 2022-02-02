Broken families are a result of young people not being taught responsibility for their sexual choices

Bishop Joseph Strickland said we need to better teach our young people to make good choices long before a child enters the picture.

(LifeSiteNews) — On this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland discussed the value of human life from several different angles.

First, he explained why the Church teaches that abortion and euthanasia are always and everywhere gravely evil, while war and the death penalty can be permissible.

“I think that a lot of what underpins that for me is the individual issue. It’s an individual life,” Strickland said. “There’s no question of crime. There’s no question of a lack of innocence.”

“God is the creator of life. God holds our lives in His hands, and to intervene in that is problematic,” he added.

His Excellency then explained how the decision to get an abortion would not arise if people — particularly young, unmarried people — were more conscientious of the choices they make.

“We really have to work as a Church and as a society to really help children and young people as they come to know the sexual nature of their lives, that they understand that choices have to be made about how they live as sexual beings,” he said.

“We’ve got to encourage people to make choices long before there’s a child even to be considered for their own good, and not just for the protection of the life of the unborn, which is absolutely critical, but even for the good life of those young people.”

