Brooklyn bishop disciplines priest, offers reparation Mass after obscene music video filmed in church

The Brooklyn diocese stated that 'through the offering of this Mass, Bishop Robert J. Brennan has restored the sanctity of this church and repaired the harm.'

(LifeSiteNews) — A parish priest has been disciplined for allowing a provocative music video to be filmed in the sanctuary of a Brooklyn church.

Less than a week after a music video featuring the singer Sabrina Carpenter dancing suggestively in front of the altar at Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church was released on YouTube, a priest at the parish has been suspended from his duties and his bishop has offered a Mass in reparation for the scandal.

A statement the diocese shared with the Catholic News Agency on November 4 stated that “through the offering of this Mass, Bishop Robert J. Brennan has restored the sanctity of this church and repaired the harm.”

The diocese further detailed that Monsignor Jamie Gigantiello, the parish’s pastor, had been removed as head of administrative duties while a review of the incident is conducted. Brennan “has appointed Auxiliary Bishop Witold Mroziewski as the temporary administrator” at the parish, where Gigantiello has lost “all administrative oversight” due to the scandal. The administrative review “will immediately commence,” the diocese said.

“A review of the documents presented to the parish in advance of the production, while failing to depict the entirety of the scenes, clearly portray inappropriate behavior unsuitable for a church sanctuary,” the statement continued.

Gigantiello, who previously served as the diocesan vicar for development, was removed from that position on November 3, “following the filming of the music video,” diocesan representative John Quaglione confirmed.

The statement and disciplinary actions come immediately after a November 2 statement in which Brennan stated that he was “appalled” that the video had been filmed in the church and that the parish had failed to follow diocesan policies when permitting the video to be staged in the sanctuary.

RELATED: Brooklyn bishop says he is ‘appalled’ by obscene music video filmed in church, vows investigation

The song, titled “Feather,” was originally released last year. However, 24-year-old Sabrina Carpenter brought it back to the limelight by creating a gory music video which was released on October 31 and portrays the singer after ending a relationship.

Beginning with bells tolling, views of the sanctuary, and Carpenter apparently in mourning garb, the video follows the singer walking around New York followed by gawking men.

After the three men following her are run down by a tractor trailer, the video shows her at the gym and in an elevator. In each scene, she is scantily dressed and leaves men in the scene dead, including one who dies when she catches his tie in the elevator doors.

Garbed in a black veil and black net crinoline which barely covers her torso, Carpenter dances provocatively in front of the altar. The video ends with her leaving the church, driving away in a pink hearse.

READ: New pro-life rap song powerfully depicts the heartbreaking reality of abortion

Share











