Bruce ‘Caitlyn’ Jenner endorses Minnesota’s proposed ‘trans refuge’ bill on Fox News

Jenner mentioned so-called 'trans' children as young as '3' in his justification of the Minnesota law.

(LifeSiteNews) — Former Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete Bruce “Caitlyn” Jenner has endorsed a proposed “trans refuge” law in Minnesota that would offer protections to out-of-state individuals seeking transgender surgeries and drugs.

Jenner, a Fox News contributor, was recently asked on air to share his thoughts about Minnesota’s HF 146, a bill stipulating in part that state officials cannot cooperate with “subpoenas to gather information for out-of-state laws interfering in the use of gender-affirming health care.”

The erstwhile reality TV star explained he supports the legislation because parents are increasingly “struggling with” young children who claim to be the opposite sex, at a time when state Republican lawmakers around the U.S. are proposing bills to ban gender mutilation surgeries and drugs for minors.

Caitlyn Jenner on Fox News discussing a "Trans Refuge" law in Minnesota that would protect parents who mutilate children: "I see very young trans people. Three, four, five years old that parents are dealing with. They need a place to go. I support it."

“I see very young trans people that are out there. I’m talking 3, 4, 5 years old that parents are dealing with,” said Jenner. “And these parents are struggling with these issues at a very young age, and they’re very much overlooked.”

“This has become a big political issue here in the United States. And I don’t want the trans people to be used as a political tool. They need a place to go, especially very young children,” he added.

In late January, Utah became this year’s first state to prohibit individuals under the age of 18 from accessing puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and mutilating gender surgeries. Other red states — like Tennessee, West Virginia, South Dakota, and Idaho — are currently weighing similar legislation.

Jenner, who ran for governor of California as a “socially liberal and fiscally conservative” Republican in 2021, argued later in the segment that Minnesota’s “trans refuge” bill addresses the growing “political power” of the gender-confused, and reiterated that it would “keep options open for these parents of very young trans people.”

Despite claims that the “gender-affirming model” of medical care “saves lives,” other medical professionals have pointed out that gender surgeries and drugs are physically dangerous and hardly deal with the “underlying mental health concerns” of gender-confused individuals.

A recent academic study found the “gender-affirming model” relies on studies that “suffer from … profound limitations,” such as “exaggerating what is known about the benefits of the practice, while downplaying the serious health risks and uncertainties.”

