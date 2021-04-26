Bruce Jenner running to be California’s first ‘transgender’ Republican governor

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

April 26, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Bruce “Caitlyn” Jenner has announced his intentions to run for governor of California as a Republican and is bringing several Trump alumni into a campaign that is quickly taking shape as a test of how fully the GOP is prepared to embrace transgender ideology.

Jenner, a Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete and pop culture figure who declared himself a “transgender woman” in 2015, has announced he has filed the paperwork to run in a recall election against embattled Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom. The recall was officially confirmed Monday by California Secretary of State Shirley Weber when she announced the state had received enough valid signatures to trigger a special election later this year, the Los Angeles Times reported.

I’m in! California is worth fighting for. Visit https://t.co/a1SfOAMZQ3 to follow or donate today. #RecallNewsom pic.twitter.com/9yCck3KK4D — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) April 23, 2021

“California has been my home for nearly 50 years,” Jenner declared. “I came here because I knew that anyone, regardless of their background or station in life, could turn their dreams into reality. But for the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people.”

Jenner, who has long identified as a Republican and was a supporter of former President Donald Trump until his administration disqualified individuals suffering with gender dysphoria from military service, is “very socially liberal” and “running as someone that's socially liberal and fiscally conservative,” a campaign adviser told Axios.

Politico reported that a “network” of former Trump staffers and consultants are assisting Jenner’s campaign, including former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale, former Trump pollster Tony Fabrizio, and former senior communications adviser Steven Cheung.

The crossover is not surprising in light of Trump’s own mixed record on LGBT issues, but still highlights a divide within the GOP and the conservative movement, particularly between those who argue Jenner’s gender confusion is moot in a state a traditional Republican could not win anyway, and those who argue the presumed futility of California’s deep-blue status is all the more reason not to risk diluting conservative principles by endorsing him:

We oppose 'Caitlyn' Jenner's candidacy for Governor. If Jenner is confused about his basic biology, how could he possibly run America's largest state?



We demand a conservative challenge to Newsom - this is a referendum on Newsom's failings, not 'gender identity.'#NeverJenner — Stanford College Republicans (@Stanford_GOP) April 23, 2021

I'm sure a mentally ill Republican is better than a Democrat, but that doesn't mean I'll back Jenner's gubernatorial bid — Matt Margolis (Gab/MeWe/Heroes: @MattMargolis) (@mattmargolis) April 24, 2021

If you could summarize the downfall of the @gop in one photo what would it look like? And why is it this photo? pic.twitter.com/FDgyQ6Xn1Y — rightwingsavages (@rightwingsavag2) April 24, 2021

Other Republicans running against Newsom so far include former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, businessman John Cox, and former Congressman Doug Ose. Trump’s intelligence chief and Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell, who is gay, has also been floated as a potential GOP candidate.