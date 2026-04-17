Brutal torture, rape of Palestinian detainees revealed in new report on Israeli abuse

‘These are acts that defy comprehension,’ explained one Euro-Med researcher in reference to Israel’s ‘systematic,’ institutionally sanctioned and protected acts of sexual torture.

Author’s Warning: The following article contains graphic descriptions of sexual violence as presented in a recent Euro-Med human rights report. While endeavoring to exercise reasonable restraint in reporting such details, this article also relies on a maxim of Pope St. John Paul II from the Gospel of Life, where he affirmed “we need now more than ever to have the courage to look the truth in the eye and to call things by their proper name, without yielding to convenient compromises or to the temptation of self-deception.” Readers should be advised.

(LifeSiteNews) — Testimonies of former Palestinian detainees reveal how sexual torture, including rape using objects and even dogs, is “systematic and widely practiced as part of an organized state policy” in Israel that receives “full protection from the highest political, military, and judicial authorities.”

Released Monday by Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor (Euro-Med), “Another Genocide Behind Walls” presents significant evidence revealing the abuses — which have intensified since October 7, 2023 — are not isolated acts by rogue individuals but are enabled and facilitated by senior political, military, judicial, and even medical authorities.

Euro-Med concludes that the pattern of abuse amounts to torture, war crimes, crimes against humanity, and acts contributing to genocide by inflicting “serious bodily and mental harm” on the Palestinian population in Gaza and calls on international institutions and United Nations member states to respond in an expedited manner.

Testimonies of atrocities

One 42-year-old woman from northern Gaza — held at Sde Teiman, a military detention center in the Negev desert — recounted being forced at gunpoint on her first day to strip completely.

“Soldiers deliberately uncovered her eyes for brief moments so she could witness two soldiers photographing her naked with their phones,” the report reads.

On her third day in custody, four masked Israeli soldiers took her to a small room equipped with cameras, shackled her to a metal table fixed to the floor, stripped her clothes off, and then two of the soldiers violently raped her while the other two filmed the assault.

She was left shackled, naked, and bleeding overnight before the soldiers returned the next day to each rape her again, then leaving her “completely naked in the room,” she was “still watched and filmed through the door.”

Later during interrogation, she was hung by shackles on her wrists, “subjected to repeated electric shocks until she lost consciousness, while being shown photos of her rapes and nude images, and threatened with their publication if she did not ‘cooperate’ with Israeli intelligence,” Euro-Med reported. “The victim explained that she used to scream unheard, wished for death rather than remaining bound within their reach, and called her experience ‘another genocide behind walls.’”

Acts that reflect ‘an accumulation of almost every form of torture’

Similar accounts come from male detainees. Wajdi, a 43-year-old former prisoner held for a year, described being shackled naked to a metal bed. A soldier raped him anally while beating him for denying involvement in attacks on Israeli women.

“I felt severe pain in my anus and screamed, but every time I screamed, I was beaten,” Wajdi stated. “The soldier left after ejaculating inside me. I was left in a humiliating position. I wished for death. I was bleeding.”

The abuse continued with a trained military dog, followed by further rapes by soldiers, one of whom urinated on him. Throughout, soldiers filmed and mocked him.

Euro-Med field researcher Khaled Ahmed told Middle East Eye, “(t)his case is particularly devastating because it reflects an accumulation of almost every form of torture, physical, psychological, and moral, layered with systematic humiliation.”

“It also includes the deliberate use of multiple perpetrators and trained dogs as instruments of sexual violence. The result is not a single act of abuse but an extended pattern of cruelty designed to destroy dignity, bodily integrity, and any sense of safety. These are acts that defy comprehension.”

Other testimonies detail the use of everyday objects as weapons. Attorney Khaled Mahajna described a case in which a soldier inserted a fire-extinguisher nozzle into a detainee’s anus and discharged its contents, causing severe internal injuries.

Amir, 35, said soldiers forced him to strip before a dog urinated on him and then raped him anally in a “trained manner” while he was beaten. “This continued for several minutes. I felt profoundly humiliated and violated,” he said.

A 48-year-old detainee, identified as A.J., reported being beaten on the testicles during interrogation. When he claimed ignorance, an interrogator pressed hard on them and attempted to insert an object into his penis. He lost consciousness and after later waking in a hospital, he learned his testicles had been surgically removed.

Collusion by medical personnel

The report identifies recurring patterns: forced nudity, genital electrocution, squeezing or clamping of testicles, insertion of rods or sticks, and group assaults involving multiple personnel. Many incidents occurred during interrogation or “searches” and were filmed, apparently for blackmail or record-keeping.

The victims also report that the torture sessions often “occurred within a well-equipped institutional and logistical setting … intentionally designed to enable torture and sexual violence,” indicating a deliberated and planned institutional sanction and complicity with the sadistic crimes.

Medical staff reportedly colluded by issuing “fit for interrogation” certificates and utilizing documentation practices which obscure the identities of perpetrators, downplay injuries and hide doctors’ details in a way which makes it “difficult to trace, preserve evidence, and hold individuals accountable.”

‘Justice’ system complicit with crimes of sexual violence

Furthermore, “the Israeli justice system has not functioned as an effective mechanism for accountability,” the report summarized. “Rather, it has been historically and systematically employed to entrench impunity for crimes committed against Palestinians, effectively making the judiciary the first line of defense for Israeli violations and their perpetrators.”

Therefore, the Euro-Med report argues the cover provided by the Israeli “justice” system establishes complicity with “the crimes and sexual violence committed against Palestinian prisoners and detainees.”

The available data do not point to an incidental procedural failure or a lack of capacity, but rather a structural failure in the ‘will’ to conduct serious investigations and effective prosecutions, turning internal investigations into formal procedures designed to create the appearance of accountability while preventing any real consequences and ensuring the practical protection of the perpetrators and the chain of command, rather than seeking the truth or justice for the victims.

In further support of the findings, the human rights organization contrasts the enormous number of filed complaints against Israeli soldiers for crimes against Palestinians with the extremely low indictment rate that has historically “not exceeded 0.81 per cent.”

Charges dropped against Israeli soldiers caught on video raping Palestinian detainee

In March, five Israeli soldiers who were indicted in 2025, after video was leaked to the public showing them violently raping a male Palestinian detainee at Sde Teiman, had all charges against them dropped.

Their brief arrests for the grave sexual violence sparked illegal settler factions to riot in their defense and storm the facilities where they were being held at the time. It also prompted a debate in a Knesset committee where one MP fiercely argued that it is acceptable to rape Palestinian detainees or torture them in any other way.

According to the case’s indictment, the victim sustained broken ribs from the beating he received, a punctured lung, and an internal rectal tear for which he underwent surgery.

After the charges against the rapists were dropped, Israeli war chief Israel Katz apologized to them for the “injustice” they endured, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the allegations a “blood libel.” Since their indictment, they have enjoyed celebrity status in a nation where at least 75% of Jewish Israelis indicate support for the Gaza genocide believing “there are no innocents in Gaza.”

Here’s Meir Shitrit, who raped a Palestinian detainee on camera, being trotted out as a hero on Israeli national TV Israeli reservists staged riots in his defense, and the lawyer who tried to prosecute him is now under house arrest The sickest society pic.twitter.com/Tj024c8ST7 https://t.co/ILnZvxsSFI — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) March 12, 2026

Broad corroboration from Israeli human rights organization, UN

In August 2024, the Israeli human rights organization B’Tselem issued a similar report titled “Welcome to Hell,” documenting testimonies of dozens of Palestinians detained by the Israelis, almost all without charges, and the “harsh, relentless pain and suffering” they endured in these “torture camps.”

In January, a follow-up report titled “Living Hell” providing testimony from more prisoners asserting widespread tortures carried out by Israeli soldiers, prison guards, and Shin Bet personnel, including rape, forced anal penetration with various objects, beatings to the genitals, deliberate starvation, electric shocks, setting dogs on them, and the denial of medical care.

A United Nations report in July 2024 corroborated these same findings, documenting reports of similar torture methods being exacted by the Israeli government upon Palestinian detainees.

This Euro-Med report came on the heels of the Israeli Knesset passing a law that makes death by hanging within 90 days the default punishment of Palestinians for offenses related to their broad definition of “terrorism.”

B’Tselem report details systematic abuse and torture of Palestinians in Israeli prisons

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Rights group B’Tselem has released a report, Living Hell, documenting widespread abuse of Palestinian prisoners. Based on interviews with 21 released detainees, the report details violence,… pic.twitter.com/lBi5KYnWwC — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) January 20, 2026

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