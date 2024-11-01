Brutal TV ad takes on Catholic bishops for silence on abortion: ‘You’re either a coward or a Judas’

Randall Terry bluntly states in a presidential campaign ad, ‘Bishops, if you don’t warn your flock that voting for Democrats is a vote to kill Jesus in the womb, you’re either a coward or a Judas, taking 30 pieces of silver to betray innocent blood by your silence.’

Viewer advisory: Video contains graphic images of aborted babies

(LifeSiteNews) — In the closing days of the 2024 election, a brutal new ad by the Randall Terry presidential campaign takes direct aim at the nation’s Catholic bishops for failing to boldly speak out against abortion and a Democratic Party that seeks to enshrine abortion up until birth in state constitutions across the country.

“Child killing exists because of Catholic bishops and Evangelical superstars,” Terry told LifeSiteNews (LSN) in an exclusive interview. “It is their negligence, treachery, fear, and silence that has led us to this place.”

“No one has called the bishops out at this level,” Terry noted. “When you run an ad on national television rebuking bishops, that’s something really big!”

Terry told LSN that the 30 pieces of silver given as payment to Judas to betray Jesus is no different from the way the nation’s bishops betray the innocent blood of the unborn via their silence.

“Catholic bishops, we’re talking to you,” says candidate Terry, pointing at the camera as the ad begins.

“Jesus said, ‘What we do to children, we do to him.’ He said if we harm a child, we’re better off drowning in the sea with a millstone around our neck,” noted Terry, mincing no words.

In a devastating segment for the nation’s prelates, Terry asserts:

The Democrats push harm, perversion, death on children. Yet the biggest voting block of Democrats are Catholics who don’t follow Christ.

As he speaks, photos of Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York, former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago, Cardinal Wilton Gregory of Washington, D.C., Bishop John Stowe of Lexington, Kentucky, and Cardinal Joseph Tobin of Newark, New Jersey, as well as a photo of “Catholics for Choice” marching down Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C., are displayed.

“Bishops, if you don’t warn your flock that voting for Democrats is a vote to kill Jesus in the womb, you’re either a coward or a Judas, taking 30 pieces of silver to betray innocent blood by your silence.”

“Every single image in that ad has meaning,” said Terry, including the many disturbing images of children killed through abortion.

Because of the expense involved in producing and purchasing ad time on national television, the Terry campaign announced a GiveSendGo page seeking assistance in admonishing the U.S. Catholic bishops, encouraging them to be a strong voice for the unborn.

Terry explained that if his campaign is able to raise $100,000 in the next 24 hours, the national ad directed at the bishops will be run repeatedly on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday, ABC’s The View and Good Morning America on Monday and Tuesday morning.

The longtime pro-life activist said that without the generous support of LifeSiteNews readers, his campaign would not have been able to run national ads — including the ‘Kamala Horror’ commercial — on The View, during the World Series, and on CBS Morning News and ABC World News Tonight in recent weeks.

“If we have the money, we will run the bishops’ ad and others repeatedly up until 4 p.m. on Election Day,” said Terry, noting that time is of the essence.

So far, between the commercials tailored for states where permanently enshrining the right to abortion into law is on the ballot and the national TV ads, Terry estimates that his campaign’s anti-abortion/anti-Kamala Harris commercials have been broadcast more than 800 times.

Terry noted that his running mate, Pastor Stephen Broden, a Black man, has asserted on television that the Democratic Party is doing the work of the Klu Klux Klan, “lynching Black babies by abortion in their mother’s womb.”

“If you’re Black, and you vote for Democrats, you’re voting for Black genocide.”

“That’s devastating to the Democrat Party. Devastating.”

“I don’t want your vote,” Terry emphasized. “I want your money, so I can run TV ads.”

Editor’s note: This article is not an endorsement by LifeSiteNews for any political candidate for office.

