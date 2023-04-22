Bud Light marketing VP takes leave of absence amid Dylan Mulvaney trans controversy

The news comes as Bud Light has faced massive pushback over its decision to spotlight divisive transgender-identifying Tik Tok influencer Dylan Mulvaney earlier this month.

(LifeSiteNews) — The vice president of marketing for Bud Light has taken a leave of absence and will be replaced by Budweiser’s vice president of global marketing, according to a Friday report by AdAge. The news comes as Bud Light faces massive pushback over its decision to spotlight divisive transgender-identifying Tik Tok influencer Dylan Mulvaney earlier this month.

According to the report, Bud Light marketing VP Alissa Heinerscheid is taking a leave of absence from the role she has held since June 2022. She will be replaced by Budweiser global marketing vice president Todd Allen. It’s unclear when or if Heinerscheid will return to her position.

Bud Light became the target of blowback earlier this month after the beer company featured Mulvaney, a 26-year-old transgender activist, on a promotional beer can in what The National Pulse dubbed “a failed Bud Light marketing attempt to alter its targeted demographic.” The move came after Heinerscheid said during a recent podcast interview that she had wanted to change course on Bud Light’s “fratty” image and promote “inclusivity.”

Mulvaney, a male actor who recently began “identifying” as a woman, catapulted himself into the national spotlight last year when he began a “365 days of girlhood” Tik Tok series chronicling his alleged “transition” into becoming a “woman.”

Before taking a leave of absence amid the controversy, Heinerscheid previously argued that the decision to partner with Mulvaney was just one of “hundreds” of such pair-ups with “influencers across our brands,” noting the “commemorative can” featuring Mulvaney’s likeness was a gift to celebrate a personal milestone [“365 days of girlhood”] and is not for sale to the general public.”

However, the decision sparked a large-scale boycott endorsed by the likes of Daily Wire podcaster Matt Walsh, country star Travis Tritt, and Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, reportedly drove down the market cap of Bud Light’s parent company Anheuser-Busch by $4 billion in the days after the publicity stunt flopped.

While Anheuser-Busch has attempted to do damage control in the aftermath of the demographic debacle, their overtures in the way of a tepid half-apology letter and Budweiser’s back-to-the-basics style April 14 advertisement appear to have been widely rejected by conservatives.

With transgenderism topping the list among current social political issues, Mulvaney’s stardom has galvanized the American public.

While conservatives have argued Mulvaney makes a mockery of womanhood in a similar manner as a racist performer doing “blackface,” he has been lionized on the left for his “bravery,” given an invitation to speak to U.S. President Joe Biden about trans issues at the White House and granted corporate deals from such brands as Nike and Kate Spade.

