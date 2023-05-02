Bud Light sales crash 26% as boycott over Dylan Mulvaney partnership rages on

‘We've never seen such a dramatic shift in national share in such a short period of time.’

(LifeSiteNews) — In what’s been hailed as one of the most successful conservative boycotts in recent memory, embattled beer brand Bud Light continues to suffer major financial losses following its ill-fated April partnership with trans-identifying TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

In the latest report, sales of Bud Light products outside of establishments like bars and restaurants in the week ending April 22 were reportedly down 26.1% compared with last year, while sales of competitor brands like Coors Lite and Miller Lite ticked up, The U.K. Daily Mail reported.

The continuing shortfalls for Bud Light come after it saw its sales drop 6% in the week following its April 1 public pair-up with the 26-year-old male actor-turned “transgender” activist and 17% in the week ending on April 15.

Conservatives have pointed out that the steadily declining numbers signal that the ongoing Bud Light boycott, backed by the likes of Matt Walsh, Travis Tritt, and Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, appears to be working.

“We have devastated Bud Light with this boycott,” Walsh said Tuesday. “Easily the most effective conservative boycott in modern American history. And it shows us the path forward. All it takes is a little bit of strategic planning and follow-through.”

“The shocking deterioration of Bud Light Blue’s market share continued apace through the third week of April — and actually somehow worsened,” industry publication Beer Business Daily noted Sunday. “We’ve never seen such a dramatic shift in national share in such a short period of time.”

The major losses came after Bud Light featured Mulvaney on a promotional beer can, leading the actor-turned transgender activist to release a widely-panned video promoting the brand. Mulvaney gained stardom last year after he announced he was “transgender” and launched a “365 days of girlhood” TikTok series chronicling his alleged “transition” into becoming a “woman.”

While conservatives have slammed Mulvaney for making a mockery of womanhood in a similar manner as a racist performer doing “blackface,” he has been lionized on the left, given an invitation to speak to U.S. President Joe Biden about trans issues at the White House, and granted lucrative corporate deals from such brands as Nike and Kate Spade.

The Mulvaney debacle came after Bud Light marketing VP Alissa Heinerscheid said during a recent podcast interview that she had wanted to change course on Bud Light’s “fratty” image and promote “inclusivity.”

Amid the blowback, Heinerscheid and her supervisor, Daniel Blake, reportedly “decided to take a leave of absence.”

Commenting on Heinerscheid’s failed marketing maneuver, Bump Williams, founder, president, and CEO of the beer industry Bump Williams Consulting firm, said the marketing VP’s “big miss was I don’t think she understood who the core Bud Light shopper was.”

When she came out with her comments, they were deemed as being derogatory, insulting and juvenile,” he said. “And the Bud Light drinkers said ‘Enough of that.’”

Williams also said that beer-drinkers boycotting Bud Light have also begun shifting away from other products made by Anheuser-Busch, Bud Light’s parent company.

“I also think that what’s happening now is that anybody that is a Bud Light drinker and switches to Michelob Ultra because they don’t want to be seen holding a Bud Light, someone down the bar is going to say, ‘Hey, buddy, that’s an Anheuser-Busch product you’re holding,’” Williams said.

In mid-April, Anheuser Busch saw a $5 billion drop in market cap.

Williams told St. Louis Today that if Bud Light wants to stop the bleeding, it needs to apologize to its customer base for spotlighting Mulvaney.

“Right now their compass is completely broken. There’s no game plan,” he said.

