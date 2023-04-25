Bud Light sales drop 17%, second marketing exec takes leave amid Dylan Mulvaney backlash

‘This is an extremely difficult scenario for Anheuser Busch, the Bud Light brand and for AB distributors.’

(LifeSiteNews) — Bud Light sales figures dropped 17% midway through the month amid ongoing backlash over the company’s decision to honor “transgender” TikTok activist Dylan Mulvaney earlier this month. The beer corporation also saw two of its senior-level marketing executives take a leave of absence in the past week as conservatives engage in a massive boycott against what’s widely been seen as a betrayal of Bud Light’s customer base.

Citing data from NielsenIQ and Bump Williams Consulting, The New York Post reported Monday that “Bud Light sales fell 17% in dollars, while volume dropped a whopping 21% in the week ended April 15.”

That follows an earlier “6% drop in sales dollars and 11% drop in volume” during the week immediately following Bud Light’s disastrous April 1 public partnership with 26-year-old “transgender” activist Dylan Mulvaney in what The National Pulse dubbed “a failed Bud Light marketing attempt to alter its targeted demographic.”

Beer industry newsletter Insights Express called the figures “staggering” in an April 23 newsletter cited by The Post. “Right now this is an extremely difficult scenario for Anheuser Busch, the Bud Light brand and for AB distributors,” the newsletter suggested.

A male actor who recently began “identifying” as a woman, Mulvaney launched himself into the national spotlight last year when he began a “365 days of girlhood” TikTok series chronicling his alleged “transition” into becoming a “woman.” Since beginning his divisive “journey” he has been invited to the White House to speak with U.S. President Joe Biden about trans issues and granted lucrative corporate deals from major brands including Nike and Kate Spade.

When Bud Light became one of the latest brands to join the growing list of corporate endorsements of Mulvaney, it found itself on the receiving end of massive levels of discontent triggering an unprecedented boycott backed by numerous high-profile political and entertainment figures on the right, including Daily Wire podcaster Matt Walsh, country star Travis Tritt, and Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

With the market cap of Bud Light’s parent company Anheuser-Busch down by $4 billion in the days after the publicity stunt flopped, Bud Light marketing VP Alissa Heinerscheid took a leave of absence from the role that she has held since June 2022, according to a Friday report by AdAge. She will be replaced by Budweiser global marketing vice president Todd Allen, and it’s unclear when or if she’ll return to her position.

On Sunday, shortly after news of Heinerscheid’s departure, the marketing VP’s supervisor Daniel Blake also reportedly “decided to take a leave of absence.”

“Given the circumstances, Alissa has decided to take a leave of absence which we support,” an Anheuser-Busch spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal. “Daniel has also decided to take a leave of absence.”

The decision to remove two of the top executives who oversaw the disastrous Mulvaney partnership has been hailed as evidence that the conservative boycott is working. In a Monday podcast, however, The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh suggested that people engaging in the boycott shouldn’t back off until the company issues an actual apology for its foray into wokeness.

Anheuser-Busch’s half-apology letter earlier this month and Budweiser’s back-to-the-basics style April 14 advertisement appear to have been widely rejected by conservatives.

