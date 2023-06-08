Bud Light sponsors ‘all ages’ LGBT ‘pride’ event in Arizona despite ongoing boycott

Bud Light is listed as a primary sponsor of 'Pride in the Pines,' a 'family friendly' LGBT event with an 'after party' featuring drag queens.

(LifeSiteNews) — Amid plummeting sales figures, Bud Light is tripling down on its support for the LGBT agenda by seemingly sponsoring an all-ages “pride” event in Northern Arizona this month.

“Pride in the Pines” is set to take place on June 17 in Flagstaff at Thorpe Park on 560 N. Thorpe Road. Billed as “family friendly” and a “safe space” that’s open to the public, the event’s website reminds attendees in bold lettering that nudity is not permitted. Tickets range from $20 to $100.

Bud Light has lost billions in revenue after collaborating with LGBT activist and influencer Dylan Mulvaney and giving him a can with his face on it in April. The drink has since been replaced by Modelo Especial as the top-selling beer in the U.S., a title Bud Light had claimed for 22 straight years.

The schedule for “Pride in the Pines” includes a daytime parade and an evening “after party” at a local theater featuring a group of drag queens, including Mya McKenzie, “Miss Phoenix Pride 2018.” While Bud Light was originally listed as a sponsor for that event, Flagstaff Pride, which is organizing the gathering, recently tweeted that they are no longer affiliated with it.

However, Bud Light is still listed on the event’s website as a primary sponsor, along with Arizona-based and nationwide organizations like Old Navy, Coca Cola, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and the Arizona Office of Tourism. LifeSite called Flagstaff Pride to clear up the matter but did not receive an answer.

Following consumer backlash after the Mulvaney fiasco, Bud Light released an overtly patriotic commercial meant to affirm its American roots. It ultimately did little to stem the flood of bad press it was receiving. Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth likewise issued an ambiguous half-apology on April 14 by stating that the company “never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people.” On June 5, Budweiser released an ad for Father’s Day featuring Hall of Fame baseball player Ken Griffey Jr.

Last week, Anheuser-Busch InBev, which owns Bud Light, announced it was making a $200,000 donation to the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce, an activist group that promotes businesses owned by LGBT minorities. Despite that, several Chicago-based homosexual bars have said they will no longer sell Budweiser products.

Anheuser-Busch InBev was established in 2008 after Anheuser-Busch was acquired by InBev. Inbev was founded in 2004 when Interbrew (which is based in the Netherlands) and AmBev (a Brazilian company) joined forces. The following is a partial list of beers that Anheuser-Busch InBev owns: Budweiser, Bud Light, Busch, Corona, Modelo Especial (outside the U.S.), Stella Artois, Beck’s, Labatt, and Michelob.

