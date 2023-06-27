Bud Light sponsors Toronto ‘Pride March’ event featuring topless burlesque dancers

The brand already faces unprecedented financial losses due to a boycott by its base.

TORONTO, Ontario (LifeSiteNews)— Bud Light has renewed its commitment to LGBT ideology by sponsoring a raunchy Canadian “Pride March,” displaying a its own float and promoting a stage from which topless masked burlesque dancers performed.

The American beer brand, currently experiencing an effective consumer boycott for having partnered with female impersonator Dylan Mulvaney, is listed as a “gold” sponsor for last Saturday’s “Pride March,” in downtown Toronto, Canada.

“Bud Light Canada has been a proud partner of Pride Toronto for the last 10 years. This year, we’re commemorating this milestone with Pride Toronto by featuring them on our can design, as well as continuing as the official beer sponsor of the festival,” Bud Light wrote on their website.

Previously, Bud Light had created special Dylan Mulvaney cans, which he displayed in an advertisement for the brand.

Video footage of the march shows dozens of attendees in Bud Light costumes waving at the crowds from their float.

While the float featured young people in Bud Light T-shirts, the march itself included several groups of nudists and people wearing fetish gear. Some participants exposed themselves in front of young children.

According to Canada’s Post Millennial, Bud Light also sponsored a stage that, for one act, featured scantily clad dancers wearing fishnets, nipple pasties, and strange stocking masks painted to resemble dolls’ faces. Footage of the event, posted to Twitter, is too disturbing to publish here.

Bud Light’s promotion of grotesque sexual displays follows a major downturn in sales thanks to the boycott triggered by its sponsorship of Dylan Mulvaney.

According to the New York Post, the beer brand faced its steepest weekly drop this past week, as sales fell 28.5% compared to a year ago.

This record beats that of the previous week’s 26.8% decline, which in turn was a further decrease from the previous week’s fall of 24.4%.

Bud Light is not alone in facing boycotts for promoting LGBT agenda. Retail-giant Target’s stock plummeted $9 billion in market capitalization just a week after they launched their LGBT merchandise.

