Budget bill would fine companies up to $700,000 for not complying with Biden’s vaccine mandate

(LifeSiteNews) — A provision in a massive government spending bill would increase financial penalties for companies that violate workplace rules, including the pending vaccine mandate proposed by President Joe Biden.
The $3.5 trillion budget bill, which has not yet been passed by Congress, increases fines by 1,000 percent for workplace violations.
The provision would increase the penalty to $700,000 for employers who violate the federal law that requires companies to provide work environments “free from recognized hazards that are causing or are likely to cause death or serious physical harm to his employees.” The Biden administration is expected to partially draw its alleged authority to require jabs from this part of federal labor law.
President Biden announced plans to ask the Department of Labor to issue “an emergency rule to require all employers with 100 or more employees, that together employ over 80 million workers, to ensure their workforces are fully vaccinated or show a negative test at least once a week.”
In addition to expected legal challenges, including from the conservative media company Daily Wire, the proposal also faces logistical issues.
“The mandate affects somewhere between 80 million and 100 million workers, and just because of the large numbers of employers, that would make enforcement a bit tricky,” New York labor attorney Ian Schaefer told Yahoo News.
He also raised privacy concerns about how implementation would be tracked.
“It would be pretty burdensome for the government to set up that kind of registry, and then we’ll get into all kinds of privacy concerns on the part of employees,” Schaefer said. “So that’s a very big question mark that’s still out there.”
“One big challenge for enforcing OSHA [Occupational Safety and Health Administration] mandates is the fact that OSHA as an agency is historically very underfunded and very understaffed,” Vanderbilt University law Professor Jennifer Shinall told Yahoo News.
The policy proposal also faces political pressure from Republicans.
It's official: Joe Biden has announced that his Administration will be forcing COVID vaccinations on nearly 1/3rd of American citizens, blatantly disregarding the personal objections of millions of people and moving America ever closer towards a medical dictatorship.
We cannot stand for this unprecedented overreach, and we will not submit to Biden's tyrannical public coercion efforts.
Please SIGN this urgent petition informing the President that you will NOT comply with these unconstitutional vaccine mandate orders issued by the Biden Administration, and that elected officials should act in their capacity to block these intrusive demands.
On Thursday, September 9th, Joe Biden announced the latest round of federal orders meant to further coerce large swaths of the public into getting the COVID vaccine -- many against their will.
While the legal standing of these measures is, at best, dubious, the Biden Administration appears more ready than ever to gut our individual rights and practically erase medical autonomy in our country.
This latest escalation in overreach was announced via a televised speech in which Biden outlined a new "six-point plan" that includes far more than just six avenues to achieve mass medical compliance.
Among the most egregious new federal mandates are the following:
- A requirement that all private businesses employing more than 100 people mandate their workers get the Covid-19 vaccine or submit to weekly testing (to be implemented by way of a new Department of Labor rule)
- A requirement that all federal employees and federal contractors get the COVID vaccine
- A requirement that all healthcare workers in facilities that receive reimbursement from Medicare and/or Medicaid (an estimated 17 million) get the Covid-19 vaccine without an alternative testing option
- A requirement that all Head Start teachers get the COVID vaccine
- A federal effort to lobby states to implement vaccine mandates for all school employees, and require regular testing of all students and school staff
- A federal effort to lobby entertainment venues to require proof of vaccination or testing in order to grant entry to the public
- A continuation of mask mandates on all federal properties and during interstate travel (i.e. planes, trains, buses)
All in all, these new vaccine mandates, which will go into effect within the coming weeks, will affect an estimated 100 million American workers -- 2/3rds of the entire workforce!
And, according to an administration official, violations of these unconstitutional requirements could result in fines of up to $14,000.
While this is clearly a political ploy on the part of the Joe Biden and his team of power-hungry Washington insiders to shift the focus from their disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, the American public knows better: After nearly a year and a half's worth of arbitrary, ever-changing, and unconstitutional government mandates in response to the COVID outbreak, it was always a given that the Biden Administration would ramp things up even further when it behooved them.
And now, it would seem that time has officially come.
"This is not about freedom or personal choice," Biden uttered in his remarks, confirming his administration's blatant dismissal of all Americans' right(s) to accept or decline the experimental Covid-19 vaccine.
This is a stunning reversal from Biden's declaration last December that "I don’t think [the vaccine] should be mandatory, I wouldn’t demand it to be mandatory."
In fact, Biden even confirmed his intention to flout states' rights in the process, warning that "If these governors won’t help us beat the pandemic I’ll use my power as president to get them out of the way."
These are not the words of an "empathetic" leader; these are the words of an aspiring dictator. And, for the time being, the only way to stop Joe Biden's tyranny is through mass noncompliance.
As we've said from the beginning, science, basic logic, and common sense should dictate policy regarding COVID and the Delta variant.
But Joe Biden and the federal government have long abandoned those principles throughout this crisis, culminating into this disturbing yet inevitable flurry of intrusive vaccine mandates that use people's jobs, individual autonomy, and livelihood as leverage.
This assault on our individual rights, private businesses, and American workers cannot be tolerated, and the easiest way to combat these unlawful orders is to just say NO.
Please SIGN and SHARE this most important petition letting Joe Biden know that you will NOT comply with the unconstitutional medical demands being made by this administration, and that action should be taken to block any intrusive action against working Americans and private employers.
“Your decision about whether or not to get a COVID vaccine should be yours and yours alone — not Joe Biden’s or a bunch of federal bureaucrats you’ve never heard of,” Texas Rep. Chip Roy said in a statement on September 30. “The president’s proposed mandate is both unconstitutional and flat-out tyrannical. No freedom-loving American should comply. This country needs, and her people deserve, healthcare freedom.”
Roy introduced legislation to stop Biden from enforcing his mandate. Republican Sen. Mike Lee is introducing companion legislation in the Senate.
Resistance has also come from some public employers who say they have no plans to enforce the mandate. “Sheriffs across the United States are rising up against Joe Biden’s new vaccine mandates for private businesses, vowing not to enforce coercive COVID vaccination requirements in their counties or for their workforces.”
An attorney who is representing healthcare workers who are fighting a workplace jab mandate said there is no legal authority for it.
“We’re working on litigation now, there will be lots of it. Biden said, ‘Bring it.’ Well, I’m going to bring it. He is outright ignoring the language of the law,” attorney Thomas Renz told LifeSiteNews on September 13.
Mandate proponents argue that the 1905 Jacobson v. Massachusetts Supreme Court case, which involved a fee for a citizen who refused compliance with a smallpox jab requirement, is a precedent regarding mandatory vaccinations.
Renz told LifeSiteNews that there is “no question that the fundamental right to bodily integrity exists, and supersedes the state’s interest, even in preserving life.”