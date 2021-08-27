Bulgaria and Romania have low vaccination rates – and low COVID rates

The two Eastern European countries have the lowest vaccination rates in the European Union and few COVID infections.

(LifeSiteNews) – Contrary to the expectations heavily promoted by politicians, media, and public health establishment, Bulgarians and Romanians saw a low number of COVID-19 infections this summer as they continued to refuse to take the COVID vaccines.

In fact, Bulgaria and Romania have some of the lowest rates of COVID infections per 100,000 people in Europe, according to an August 22 statistical analysis of European countries.

“The current vaccination rate in Romania is half compared to that of Bulgaria (0.13 vaccines per 100 inhabitants on average in the last seven days) and 7.5 times lower than the EU average (0.45 vaccines per 100 inhabitants),” according to Romania Insider. “On the opposite end, Denmark has administered 0.94 vaccine doses per 100 inhabitants on average over the last seven days.” Bulgaria and Romania’s vaccination rates since the 2020 release of the jab are not significantly different.

The two countries sandwich Denmark for lowest infection rates on the continent.

While the publication said that “the number of new COVID-19 cases has risen to the highest level since the end of May,” the article fails to provide the necessary context.

Romania’s reported COVID cases peaked at nearly 60,000 in November 2020, before a vaccine was made available.

Through the summer, Romania’s 25 percent vaccination rate did not lead it to experience a surge in infections. “Officials say Romania has received more [than] 16 million doses of several western-made vaccines but less than 55 per cent have been used, as the number of vaccines administered daily has dropped to around 20,000 from 100,000 last month,” the Irish Times reported.

The publication admitted “a slowing infection rate has weakened the impetus for some in Romania to get vaccinated: only 31 new cases of Covid-19 and five deaths were reported on Thursday, adding to a national total of 1.08 million infections and 33,786 fatalities.”

For example, the week of July 5 saw a low of 285 confirmed cases. While the past several weeks of August have seen an increase to almost 4,000 cases in one week, it’s still much lower than pre-vaccination rates and the early months of 2021.

March 29 saw 38,000 confirmed cases of COVID, and infections continued to drop throughout the spring.

Romanians have continued to reject the COVID vaccines, leading the country to sell its surplus doses to Denmark and other countries.

Bulgarian political leaders have likewise not convinced their citizens to get the jab.

The country has also experienced a slow summer, with infections decreasing throughout the spring. Currently only 16 percent of its adult population is considered fully vaccinated.

“As of 14 August, 20.1% of the adult population in Bulgaria have received at least one dose of vaccine against Covid-19, 18.2% are double-vaccinated, Single Coronavirus Information Portal data show,” Radio Bulgaria reported.

Most months this summer saw fewer than 1,000 weekly confirmed cases of COVID.

High rates of vaccination do not necessarily translate to a decrease in COVID and potentially lead to a higher spread of the delta variant. Natural immunity, which comes from previous infections, has been proven to help Israelis more than the vaccine.

“Coronavirus patients who recovered from the virus were far less likely to become infected during the latest wave of the pandemic than people who were vaccinated against COVID, according to numbers presented to the Israeli Health Ministry,” Israel National News reported.

Europeans have other reasons to be hesitant about the vaccines.

“More than 2 million adverse events and 21,000 deaths have been reported to a European Union (EU) drug reaction database following the use of currently available COVID jabs,” an August 26 LifeSite analysis found.

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

