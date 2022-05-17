‘Go to hell,’ ‘utter filth’: Abortion advocates left hateful messages after firebombing of pro-life HQ

Angry abortion advocates bizarrely accused pro-lifers of ‘following the f***ing devil,’ and told people seeking to obtain protections for the unborn to ‘Burn, little Jesus freaks.’

MADISON, Wisconsin (LifeSiteNews) — Radical pro-abortion advocates shared their hatred for the pro-life cause by leaving a series of rageful voicemail messages for the pro-life Wisconsin Family Action pro-life headquarters that was defaced and set ablaze over Mother’s Day weekend.

In the messages, which were obtained by Babylon Bee’s non-satire sister organization Not The Bee, opponents of protections for the unborn expressed their rage using hateful rhetoric loaded with religious language.

Angry pro-abortion advocates bizarrely accused pro-lifers of “following the f***ing devil,” and told people seeking protections for the unborn to “Burn, little Jesus freaks.”

One called pro-lifers ”utter filth of the planet,” suggesting that “whoever set that fire is a true American patriot,” and expressing his wish that the pro-lifers would get cancer and die.

In another recording, a person accused pro-lifers of “​​trying to hurt, control, break or kill people by imposing their sh**** beliefs on everyone else.”

“We’ve been trying for years to deal with this nonviolently,” the pro-abortion advocate argued. “Are we surprised that it’s starting to boil over?”

“If abortion isn’t safe neither are you is legit the best political slogan I have heard in years,” another person said, referring to a message spray-painted on the side of the pro-life center’s building. “Not sure if it’s original but [this is] the first time I have heard it. It’s a good opening for a militant response.”

“Leave your f***ing beliefs out of the government,” one man shouted. “You have no rights to be prying into other people’s private family matters. Get the f*** out, and keep your f***ing [inaudible] to yourself, you f***ing idiots. We’re sick of you f***ing evangical [sic] pieces of sh**. Go to hell, that’s where you’re going anyway.”

“Very eloquent from those pro-abortion people,” Daily Wire commentator and pro-life advocate Matt Walsh remarked in a May 13 podcast, opining that the mainstream media would have reported extensively on the vile voicemails if they had been left by pro-lifers instead of pro-abortion advocates.

“But that’s just not how pro-lifers operate, but this is how [pro-aborts] do,” he said.

Walsh also remarked that it was interesting the pro-abortion advocates made frequent reference to the devil and religion in their profanity-laced messages.

“Now, these are anti-God, anti-religion secular people,” Walsh said, noting that abortion proponents nevertheless often bring “bring religion into the conversation. Religious ideas, religious symbolism, religious references.”

Writing for Not The Bee, Joel Abbott remarked in reference to the hateful messages: “We live in [a] clown world, my friends, where the people trying to save babies are labelled [sic] the bad guys and the anarchists who try to kill the people saving babies are considered the good guys.”

The vandalism, arson, and nasty voicemail messages left for the pro-life Wisconsin Family Action group pro-life followed an earlier call by pro-abortion group Ruth Sent Us to use a “diversity of tactics” to protest pro-life legislation and activism.

Vandals threw at least one Molotov cocktail into Wisconsin Family Action’s building on Mother’s Day, and wrote in graffiti on one of the outside walls: “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either.”

Madison police have partnered with federal authorities in the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) to investigate the attack.

LifeSiteNews previously reported that a militant pro-abortion group allegedly calling itself “Jane’s Revenge” has taken credit for the vandalism and arson, declaring they “have run thin on patience and mercy” for pro-lifers and will “adopt increasingly extreme tactics to maintain freedom over our own bodies.”

The attack in Wisconsin and subsequent hateful pro-abortion messages came amid a rash of other criminal incidents targeting Catholic churches and pro-life centers over Mother’s Day weekend, following the unprecedented leak of the U.S. Supreme Court’s draft majority opinion in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization abortion case late last month.

According to the leaked opinion, the Supreme Court is poised to rule in favor of Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban by overturning both Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey (1992), which upheld Roe.

Pro-abortion activists have responded to the news with outrage and renewed efforts to codify the “federal right to abortion” as the law of the land. Others attempted to disrupt a Catholic Mass and protested outside the homes of pro-life Supreme Court justices, spiking tensions between pro-life and pro-abortion advocates.

