Businesses in British Columbia say they won’t go along with vaccine passports

BRITISH COLUMBIA (LifeSiteNews) – Many businesses in the province of British Columbia (BC) are fighting back against a soon-to-be-implemented COVID-19 vaccine passport program.
The private Facebook group called BC Businesses Against Health Pass currently boasts nearly 114,000 members, gaining a large following in a short timeframe after going live on August 24.
The group say they are “for people to compile a list of businesses that believe a Health Passport in BC is unconstitutional.”
“We believe in medical privacy, and your own personal choice. Our Charter Rights and Freedoms are inalienable, and paramount. Let’s all stand together, and stand for a free Canada and support the businesses that share our values,” says the group’s about page.
The group was formed following an announcement by the province’s Premier John Hogan that starting on September 13, and without any exceptions, digital proof of having had the COVID-19 jabs would be required for certain business settings such as cinemas, bars and restaurants, and large sporting events.
A lot of businesses including gyms, restaurants, landscaping companies, music schools, and even dog groomers have either joined the group or posted on the page that they will not ask for one’s COVID-19 jab status.
On Wednesday, thousands of people took to the streets in many cities in the province, including Vancouver and Victoria, to protest vaccine passports and mandatory vaccination for healthcare workers.
BC will soon become the third province in Canada, after Manitoba and Quebec, with a local COVID-19 vaccine passport in effect.
Ontario will implement a vaccine passport on September 22, after its Premier Doug Ford flip-flopped on an earlier promise not to introduce one.
A group similar to the one in BC was also started in Ontario and has also exploded with membership in only a short timeframe. The recently created Facebook group called “Ontario Businesses Against Health Pass” now has over 100,000 members.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently announced that starting in October, Canada will mandate COVID-19 jabs as a requirement to travel domestically by air, train, or boat.
According to Canada Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino, a vaccine passport will be “a key step forward in ensuring Canadians will have the documents they need once it is safe to travel again.”
Trudeau said recently that if re-elected he would create a $1 billion COVID-19 vaccine passport fund for provinces to access.
Health Canada has authorized four COVID-19 injections for adults and one for kids age 12 and up (Pfizer), all with connections to cells derived from aborted babies. Thousands of people worldwide have died or suffered other serious side effects after receiving experimental COVID-19 jabs. The list of FDA-recognized adverse events have grown from severe anaphylactic reactions to include fatal thrombotic events, the inflammatory heart condition myocarditis, and neurologically disabling disease like Guillain Barré Syndrome. Meanwhile the CDC reports a COVID-19 infection survival rate of greater than 99.95% for those under age 50.