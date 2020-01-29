Buttigieg refuses to distance himself from Virginia gov’s approval of infanticide

January 29, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg is facing scrutiny for his refusal to either endorse or distance himself from the notorious pro-abortion policies of Virginia’s Gov. Ralph Northam and New York’s Gov. Andrew Cuomo, just days after catching heat for rejecting a plea to afford “pro-life Democrats” representation in the party platform.

Buttigieg, who is among the Democrats currently running for the party’s presidential nomination, said at a candidate forum over the weekend that there should be “very few exceptions” to legal abortion “later in pregnancy.” To pro-lifers, his answer invited comparisons to infamous laws proposed in Virginia and enacted in New York, which allow virtually unlimited abortions up until the moment of birth.

In response to inquiries by RealClearPolitics, the Buttigieg campaign would not answer whether his position was the same as that of Northam or Cuomo, with spokesman Chris Meagher answering simply, “I think he made his position clear in the town hall last night.”

This would be far from the first sign that Buttigieg favors effectively unlimited abortion. He previously tried to dismiss late-term abortions as “hypothetical,” refusing to accept any cutoff line for abortion beyond declaring, “I trust women to draw the line when it’s their own bodies.”

His pro-abortion platform also includes appointing pro-abortion judges to the Supreme Court and making the abortion drug RU-486 available over the counter. As mayor of South Bend, he vetoed Women’s Care Center’s re-zoning application to build a pro-life pregnancy center near the site of a proposed abortion center, and he has largely dodged questions about the discovery of thousands of babies’ corpses on the property of a deceased area abortionist. In addition, he has misrepresented Scripture as suggesting that “life begins with breath,” for which his own brother-in-law, Rhyan Glezman, labeled him a “modern-day pharisee.”

Buttigieg currently places fifth in RealClearPolitics’s national polling average of the Democrat primary, with 6.8 percent.