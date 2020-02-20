Buttigieg’s brother-in-law assails Dem for ‘dishonesty,’ acting ‘clearly against Scripture’

February 20, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – The brother-in-law of Democrat presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg isn’t pulling any punches in response to the former South Bend, Indiana mayor’s recent comments questioning the religiosity of Americans who support President Donald Trump, calling Buttigieg’s remarks the “height of intellectual dishonesty.”

Earlier this week, Buttigieg said at a presidential town hall event that he “cannot find any compatibility between the way this president conducts himself and anything I find in Scripture.” The candidate has made his allegedly-superior religiosity a recurring theme in his campaign, despite his well-known deviations from Christian teaching, including his “marriage” to another man and his support for effectively-unlimited legal abortion.

Michigan pastor Rhyan Glezman, the brother of Buttigieg’s “husband” Chasten, appeared on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show Wednesday evening to respond.

"Yeah, in the height of intellectual dishonesty for Pete to make claims that there's no compatibility with being a Christian and voting for Trump, (when) Pete, in fact, is the one who is pushing agendas and rhetoric that is against, clearly against Scripture," Glezman said. “Just everything that Pete is pushing is, it's anti-God. I'm just gonna be honest with you. Nothing lines up with Scripture for him to make cases like to say that you cannot be a Christian and vote for Trump. He's the one that is openly contradicting God's word over and over."

Buttigieg pledges to appoint pro-abortion judges to the Supreme Court and make the abortion drug RU-486 available over the counter. As mayor, he vetoed Women’s Care Center’s rezoning application to build a pro-life pregnancy center near the site of a proposed abortion center, and he has largely dodged questions about the discovery of thousands of babies’ corpses on the property of a deceased area abortionist.

Buttigieg has even tried to justify abortion on religious grounds, claiming in September “there’s a lot of parts of the Bible that talk about how life begins with breath.” Pro-lifers responded at the time that Buttigieg was twisting Genesis 2:7’s account of God creating Adam – “Then the Lord God formed a man from the dust of the ground and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life, and the man became a living being” – while ignoring long-settled biological criteria that establishes a living human being is created upon fertilization.

Glezman also addressed his brother-in-law’s recent refusal to disavow partial-birth abortion, telling Carlson he was “just in a state of lament when you hear that we have someone running for commander in chief who can't make a moral decision on whether to keep a child after it's already been born or to have it killed.”

“What kind of moral suggestions is he going to be giving if he can't come to an understanding of that?” he asked. “It's just, it's alarming."

This is far from the first time Glezman has spoken out against his relative. Last May, he accused the Buttigieg campaign of lying about his family kicking Chasten out of the house and into poverty for coming out as homosexual.

Chasten “went away” because “he was struggling for a time,” Glezman said last year. “But there was nothing on the family end that said he had to leave (...) the story makes it look as if he came from nothing, a poor family,” when in reality “Chasten had everything, from cell phones paid for, car insurance paid for.”

Buttigieg currently holds a one-delegate lead over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders for the Democrat presidential nomination.