BuzzFeed publishes stories of celebrities justifying their abortions

A few recognized the immorality of their decisions and their devastating effects.

Life is WINNING. Will you donate today to support LifeSite’s coverage of this momentous decision in the pro-life movement? We will need your help to continue our pro-life news now more than ever.

(LifeSiteNews) – An American news website has been circulating firsthand accounts of pop culture stars about their abortion experiences.

BuzzFeedNews published the compilation in the wake of the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. In the abridged anecdotes, most of the women attempted to justify their abortions and seemed to have no remorse. However, two clearly recognized the immorality of their decisions and their devastating effects. Two others seemed ambivalent.

Actress Jameela Jamil admitted she had an abortion at a young age but maintained it was the “best decision” for her and “the baby I didn’t want.”

Award winning actress Whoopi Goldberg said she aborted her baby herself with a wire after discovering she was pregnant at fourteen.

“I sat in hot baths. I drank these strange concoctions girls told me about,” she said. “I got violently ill. At that moment I was more afraid of having to explain to anybody what was wrong than of going to the park with a hanger, which is what I did.”

Whoopi Goldberg

“I found out I was pregnant when I was 14 years old — I didn’t get a period. I talked to nobody. I panicked. I sat in hot baths. I drank these strange concoctions girls told me about… You mixed it all up. I got violently ill. pic.twitter.com/nVJNvmxAWR — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) June 24, 2022

Singer Stevie Nicks justified her abortion by saying that if she hadn’t aborted her baby, she was “pretty sure there would have been no Fleetwood Mac.” She intimated that her band, which was unusual in having two lead female singers and two lead female writers, was more important than bringing her baby into the world.

Stevie Nicks

“If I had not had that abortion, I’m pretty sure there would have been no Fleetwood Mac. There’s just no way that I could have had a child then, working as hard as we worked — and there were a lot of drugs. I was doing a lot of drugs … I would have had to walk away. pic.twitter.com/IDr21aeipK — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) June 24, 2022

American journalist and activist Gloria Steinem recalled undergoing an illegal abortion after promising a doctor not to reveal his name if he referred her for an abortion. She seemed to believe that her only other option was to leave the United Kingdom, where she was living and waiting for a visa to visit India, to return to the USA and get married to her ex-fiancé.

READ: Kamala Harris to parents: ‘Think about what’ Roe reversal ‘means for the life of your son’

— Article continues below Petition — Tell Dave Rubin: Aborting disabled babies is cruel. Show Petition Text 5431 have signed the petition. Let's get to 6000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Dave Rubin (left) hosts one of the most popular conservative chat-shows on YouTube, but we now know his views are as extreme as many on the left. Not only are Rubin and his homosexual partner using surrogate mothers to bear two babies, thus deliberately depriving the children of their true mothers' care once born, but he also admitted those babies would have been aborted if found to have severe disabilities. SIGN the petition telling Dave Rubin that true conservatives protect life and uphold the right of children to be raised by their mothers. Mr. Rubin recently said he also supports abortion up until 12 weeks, compounding the regrettable pro-eugenics stance he has taken towards unborn babies with severe disabilities. There are few things more tragic in our world today than the disposable attitude of many people towards innocent human life, but that is exactly what Rubin thinks is acceptable. This must be called out - it's simply abhorrent to treat the disabled, the unwanted, and the vulnerable with such callous disregard. Tell Dave Rubin that his pro-eugenics views have no place in a humane society. Can you imagine finding out your parents would have aborted you if you had a severe disability? Well, that's unfortunately what will happen to the children Rubin raises if they someday read his latest book, "Don't Burn This Country". There he shares that he and his family's decision would have been to "terminate the pregnancy" if a severe disability was found in one of the babies now being borne by their surrogate mothers. Rubin must understand how cruel this entire situation is, not only for the mothers and their children who will be taken away, but also for disabled people to know they are essentially thought of as "lives unworthy of life." Real conservatives must speak up now and tell Rubin that his pro-abortion views are abhorrent. Mr. Rubin's public split with the left is to be welcomed, but "conservative" leaders like him will do much more harm than good if they continue using their platform to undermine the family and the right of children to be born. If we let these cornerstones of society be attacked from within, what hope have we of building a culture we can be proud to hand on? Make a stand today for unborn children and their mothers - tell Dave Rubin that he's wrong. True conservatives cannot afford to take the easy shortcut of ignoring Rubin's cruel position, lest we continue to be shunted further left, becoming radical liberals in everything but name. So, please SIGN and SHARE this petition today, MORE INFORMATION:



Why are leading conservatives congratulating Dave Rubin and his 'husband'? - LifeSiteNews Dave Rubin says he'd ask his surrogate to abort any disabled child - The Bridgehead



**Main Image: YouTube screenshot of Dave Rubin talking to Donald Trump Jr.** Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

However, a few of the stories reveal the deep underlying sorrow and sense of loss left by abortion.

Singer Toni Braxton admitted that her decision to abort her baby was rooted in selfishness, although she justified it at the time.

“I am not really embarrassed about it — I am more ashamed of myself for doing that because I could’ve figured something out financially. That was just an excuse I was making for myself,” she said.

READ: Pro-abortion activists play soccer with a Bible, commit acts of desecration

American singer, dancer, and actress Rozonda Thomas revealed that her abortion “messed me up — it broke my spirit. I felt like I became not my strong self anymore. I felt like I gave in and broke [down] to what someone else wanted.”

“I cried almost every day for nine years,” she continued. “And then I was caught up — I had to have a baby. I had to fix it, and the only way I could fix it was with [her band’s producer Dallas Austin]. I could only have this baby with him because the baby I didn’t have was with him.”

Actress Naya Rivera seemed ambivalent about the abortion she procured, saying it was “an emotional nightmare.” Another actress, Amber Tamblyn, said that she does not regret her decision to have an abortion but also that she thinks about it every day.

Tragically, some of the stories involved the celebrities being sexually active as teenagers, and others contained the toxic message that motherhood is incompatible with professional or artistic accomplishments.

There is help available for women who deeply regret their abortions. Ministries for post-abortive women include Rachel’s Vineyard and Project Rachel.

Share











