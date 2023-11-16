Calgary drops charges against men arrested for private conversation about Million Person March

The two men have still not been told how their conversation about the Million Person March for children violated a city bylaw.

CALGARY, Alberta (LifeSiteNews) — Calgary has dropped charges against two men arrested after discussing the Million Person March for children on city transit.

On November 14, The Democracy Fund (TDF), the legal organization representing the two men, announced that the City of Calgary determined to withdraw charges against two men who were accused of violating a city bylaw restricting speech on public transit.

“The City of Calgary has dropped all charges against two men who were alleged to have interfered with the comfort of an unknown transit user while en route to the ‘1 Million March 4 Children’ in September 2023,” TDF wrote in a press release.

The men were set to make an appearance in court this month, but according to TDF lawyer and Litigation Director Alan Honner, they are no longer required to appear.

The men were charged with violating the city bylaw which prohibits public transit users from engaging in activity that would “interfere with the comfort, convenience, or quiet use and enjoyment of the transit system of any reasonable person.”

However, the City of Calgary has yet to disclose the details of their conversation which are allegedly opposed to the bylaw.

The two men were riding the mostly empty train on their way to participate in the September 20 Million Person March to defend children from LGBT propaganda in schools. According to TDF, it seems that another passenger overhead their conversation and reported it.

The two men were detained by enforcement officers upon exiting the train. Police handcuffed one of the men while they attempted to confirm his identity.

Honner revealed that the men were not informed how their conversation broke the bylaw, despite many requests to the city for clarification. However, since the charges are dropped, the city is no longer required to explain their reason.

Honner added that he is in conversation with the two men to discuss if they will pursue “information about their withdrawn charges through another legal avenue.”

TDF voiced concern over the increase of city bylaws used to restrict controversial, but not criminal, conversations. In July, Calgary passed a bylaw restricting the distribution of images of all unborn mammals.

According to the new bylaw, “any materials that contain the image of a fetus must be enclosed in a non-transparent envelope with a warning label and the return address of the sender. Violators will face fines of up $1000.00.”

Earlier, in March, Calgary introduced another bylaw outlawing “discriminatory protests near public facilities” which includes public pools, recreation centers, and libraries, following protests over drag queen story hour events for children at public libraries.

Likewise, Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) has recently warned of a growing number of Canadian cities passing laws to censor protests against LGBT indoctrination. Cities moving to further restrict free speech include Edmonton, Calgary, Kitchener, Cambridge, St. Catharines, and Waterloo.

