Calgary pastor fights trespassing charges for silently praying in municipal building 

'Is the City of Calgary seriously saying you need a permit to pray in a municipal building?' lawyer Alan Honner questioned.

CALGARY, Alberta (LifeSiteNews) — A Canadian legal team is challenging the constitutional validity of charges against a Calgary pastor who was accused of trespassing for silently praying in a municipal building.

According to a December 13 press release, The Democracy Fund (TDF) filed a Notice of Application and Constitutional Issue on behalf of Calgary pastor Derek Reimer, who was charged with breaking a city bylaw for praying silently in the City of Calgary Municipal Complex.

“Is the City of Calgary seriously saying you need a permit to pray in a municipal building?” TDF’s litigation director and Reimer’s lawyer Alan Honner questioned.

“Clearly, there is a distinction between religious activity and holding a religious event,” he continued. “A public prayer ban is not something we should tolerate in a free and democratic society.”

Reimer’s legal battle began on March 14, 2023, after he was approached by four police officers and two security guards as he silently prayed with his back to a wall in the hallway of the municipal complex along with four other individuals.

Reimer, the pastor of MISSION7, a Christian worship organization that focuses on outreach to the homeless Calgary, was issued a Trespass Notice for allegedly holding a religious event inside the municipal complex without a permit, which contradicts Bylaw 38M2012.

However, the notice, filed December 8, the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception, pointed out that Reimer was not holding an event, but silently praying in public, an act which is protected by the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

“If Reimer’s actions of silently praying constitute a religious event, the violation ticket cannot stand because it is based upon a bylaw and state conduct that infringe the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, specifically the right to freedom of religion,” TDF argued.

“This limitation to Reimer’s constitutional rights, specifically freedom of religion, cannot be demonstrably justified in a free and democratic society,” the release continued. “The prosecution against him should be stayed under s. 24(1) of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.”

Reimer’s application and trial are scheduled to be heard on February 6-7, 2024, in the City of Calgary.

This is hardly the first time Reimer has been targeted for his Christian beliefs. In February, Reimer was forcibly removed from a public library after protesting at a drag queen story time event targeting children, at which he said “homosexuality is a sin.”

He was later arrested in March before being released on bail for protesting the event. Reimer was arrested again that same month after appearing to breach his bail conditions by protesting a new Calgary blaw that bans demonstrations against drag queen story time or other so-called LGBTQ events at public facilities.

In April, his van was vandalized with an anti-Christian message and a satanic symbol while Reimer was in jail for yet another arrest related to his pro-family activism.

