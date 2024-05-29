Calgary pizza shop owner files lawsuit over illegal forced closure for serving the unvaccinated

Without Papers Pizza owner is suing the City of Calgary, the province of Alberta and former Chief Medical Officer Deena Hinshaw for shutting down his business in 2021.

Jesse Johnson, owner of Without Papers Pizza, announced that he is seeking restitution for closing his restaurants that served unvaccinated Canadians.

“We are suing the City of Calgary, the Province of Alberta, and former (Alberta chief medical officer) Deena Hinshaw, and we are going to win. It is our hope that our case will set (a) precedent and that Albertans are never medically segregated again,” Without Papers Pizza’s website says.

In October 2021, Without Papers Pizza was permanently shut down for refusing to enforce the vaccine passport and serving unvaccinated Canadians. In addition to having the business closed, Johnson faced massive fines for opposing the vaccine passport mandate.

However, in July 2023, the Alberta Court of Kings Bench ruled that all mandates issued by Hinshaw were illegal.

This included the restriction exemptions program used to justify closing the pizza restaurant. Shortly after, in November 2023, all charged against Johnson were dropped.

Now, Johnson is seeking compensation for his losses in addition to justice for Canadians who were blocked from restaurants due to their vaccination status.

“It cost me everything. I lost my restaurant, my other two restaurants in Calgary, my marriage, my family, my houses, my wealth, and a good portion of my sanity,” he told independent journalist Mocha Bezirgan.

“I hope that my lawsuit will set a precedent and that Albertans are never medically segregated again,” Johnson continued.

Pizza Man Who “Lost Everything” Sues Gov’t After Charges for Feeding Unvaccinated Are Dropped “I hope that my lawsuit will set a precedent and that Albertans are never medically segregated again,” says Jesse Johnson (@wopizza4) who lost his business in Calgary,… pic.twitter.com/R6PCPlv4P1 — Mocha Bezirgan 🇨🇦 (@BezirganMocha) May 21, 2024

Thanks to the new Alberta ruling that COVID measures were illegal, Johnson revealed that he has confidence that his lawsuit will be a success.

“It was literally a miracle,” he said. “It went from me having essentially a 0% chance of seeking retribution for the crimes that they’ve committed to, I believe, an 100% chance of me receiving the retribution. I view it literally as a miracle from God.”

Currently, Johnson is operating his restaurant from a pizza truck in Windermere, British Columbia after he lost his four restaurants and 50 employees.

This is my new pizza joint in Windermere, BC. It’s called POW Pizza. I opened this just before I lost Without Papers Pizza for feeding the unvaccinated. At the time I had 4 restaurants & 50 employees. Now it’s just me in a truck. I accept cash, vodka, gold & ammunition. ✊🍕 pic.twitter.com/bCrdRAeLCN — Without Papers Pizza (@wopizza4) April 20, 2024

However, Johnson remained optimistic, saying, “Hope is more contagious than the virus, and so is courage. I think what I did made a lot of people realize that it’s the people who are the power. And all we need to do is unite together and stand up in defiance of this tyrannical regime.”

“I love this country. I love it very much. I think it’s the most beautiful, inspirational, magnificent place in the whole world. We only have a few problems with it, and all of them are sitting in government right now,” he concluded.

