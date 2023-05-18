Calgary Police release Josh Alexander after his arrest at school protest over gender ideology

Transgender counter-protesters burned Bibles and harassed the 17-year-old Canadian Catholic student but faced no consequences.

CALGARY, Alberta (LifeSiteNews) – Canadian Catholic high school student Josh Alexander was released from police custody yesterday after being detained for speaking out against transgender ideology and for what he says was because he handed out “Bibles,” some of which were burned by transgender activists, to spread the “Gospel of Christ.”

“I was handcuffed and put in a paddy wagon for offering students bibles on a public sidewalk in Calgary,” Alexander tweeted yesterday afternoon.

“I was released and told if I returned I would be arrested and charged. I continued handing out Bibles. For I am not ashamed of the Gospel of Christ.”

Some transgender extremist appeared delighted to burn Bibles given to them by Alexander, as could be seen on a video posted online.

Direct hate crimes against one’s faith is a crime in Canada’s criminal code, yet no police action was taken against the Bible burners.

Alexander’s arrest happened yesterday morning, when Calgary Police arrested him outside Western Canada High School for taking part in his own international walkout protest event, which was held to fight back against the transgender “woke agenda” targeting girls in schools.

Alexander came to Calgary specifically to protest at Western Canada High School as part of the international “I Stand with Josh Alexander” walkout protest event.

According to Alexander, he was detained as his “views were too ‘inflammatory’ to be expressed near the Western Canada HS.”

“Thankfully, some of my assailants were charged after the event. I will not yield to the pressure of the woke mob or corrupt state. We will continue to spread the truth in love,” he added.

Calgary police claimed that Alexander was causing a disturbance outside the school and that is why he was arrested. As of now, it appears no one has been charged.

People’s Party of Canada (PPC) leader Maxime Bernier, with whom Alexander recently put his support, blasted the arrest of the Canadian teen as an attack on Christians.

“If you burn a church in this country, the police won’t devote any resources to catching you. If you hand out Bibles on the sidewalk, however — or hold a rally to defend fundamental rights in a time of hysteria — you will be arrested and fined immediately. We’re a sick society,” Bernier tweeted.

Alexander last week praised Bernier and his party for fighting back against transgender “madness” while lambasting the Conservative Party for staying silent on the issue.

As for Alexander’s arrest, a video posted online by Rebel News shows members of the Calgary Police Service aggressively handcuffing Alexander outside Western Canada High School after a scuffle broke out in front of the school between him, his supporters and pro-LGBT counter-protesters.

The video shows pro-LGBT counter-protesters shoving Alexander, who did not fight back. For no apparent reason, police directly made a move to Alexander and quickly arrested him, but appeared to take no action on those who were shoving him.

Counter-protesters could be heard screaming expletives at Alexander after he was taken away by police.

A voice in the video at this point could be heard saying, “And they’re arresting him.”

Alexander was banned from attending classes at St. Joseph’s Catholic High School in Renfrew, Ontario, last year for saying there are only two genders, and since then has gained international notoriety for his fight against gender ideology.

Last week, Alexander was harassed by police while trying to enter Parliament Hill at the Canadian March for Life in Ottawa.

In March, LifeSiteNews reported that the Renfrew County Catholic District School Board claimed that barring Alexander from class is a “human rights” issue because gender-confused males have a “right” to use girls’ bathrooms.

After his 2022 suspensions, as reported by LifeSiteNews, Alexander was arrested and charged on February 6 at his school for trying to attend class after being barred. He was later released after being served charges in a police cruiser.

Roughly four weeks ago, Alexander officially filed a human rights complaint against his Catholic school board, claiming his “creed” beliefs have been discriminated against.

